Karr vs. Curtis: ‘High School Heavyweights’ on a Friday Night
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — November 4 will see a game of high school heavyweights face off at Tulane’s Yulman stadium. On the final Friday of the regular season, Edna Karr and John Curtis play for the District 9-5A championship. It is a most anticipated matchup – until, perhaps, they meet again in the playoffs . . . or the championship.
Two drug arrests made on Halloween in Washington Parish
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 31. According to WPSO, the first arrest was 24-year-old Tristan Thomas of Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was allegedly inside a business, then continued to the business’ parking lot east of Bogalusa, Louisiana behaving strangely. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Thomas had an outstanding warrant, as well as heroin found in his vehicle.
Ascension deputies arrest second suspect linked to alleged road rage attack
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Wednesday, November 2 news release from Ascension Parish authorities, a second arrest has been made in a battery case that shocked the community. After a man who was battling stage four cancer was allegedly beaten and left on the side of...
Family of Galliano teen warns families about dangers of fentanyl after daughter’s fatal overdose
GALLIANO, La. (WGNO) — When Taniqua and Terrance Poindexter want to spend time with their children, this is where they have to come: Cheramie Cemetery. Their son, 13-year-old Tyron Poindexter, was shot and killed last year. This week, they laid their daughter, 15-year-old Breonna, to rest just feet away from Tyron’s grave.
