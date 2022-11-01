ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Karr vs. Curtis: ‘High School Heavyweights’ on a Friday Night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — November 4 will see a game of high school heavyweights face off at Tulane’s Yulman stadium. On the final Friday of the regular season, Edna Karr and John Curtis play for the District 9-5A championship. It is a most anticipated matchup – until, perhaps, they meet again in the playoffs . . . or the championship.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Two drug arrests made on Halloween in Washington Parish

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 31. According to WPSO, the first arrest was 24-year-old Tristan Thomas of Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was allegedly inside a business, then continued to the business’ parking lot east of Bogalusa, Louisiana behaving strangely. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Thomas had an outstanding warrant, as well as heroin found in his vehicle.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy