Lowe's Hometowns Project benefits Reno's Libby Booth Elementary with needed upgrades
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Libby Booth Elementary in Reno has been selected to receive a special $75,000 project grant to make improvements in areas they need the most. The school hosted a volunteer event with Lowe’s to build gardens to increase fresh produce for older military veterans with challenges.
$12 million needed for massive Wildcreek Golf Course restoration project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — First Tee - Northern Nevada is looking to raise roughly $12 million for the new massive Wildcreek Golf Course restoration project. The restoration includes a new championship 9-hole course, remodeling the existing par 3 course, a 1.5 acre putting green, a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant and much more.
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
Ask Joe: what caused Galena Creek to dry up?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Amber, wrote in to point out a portion of Galena Creek dried up recently and she's wondering what caused the flow to stop and whether the situation has been resolved?. Here's what I found out:. Galena Creek runs down the foothills of...
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
South Lake Tahoe Police searching for robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe Police police are looking for the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the report of a robbery on Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. which had just occurred at 7-11 at 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The 7-11 employee reported that the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
Space heater sparks RV fire in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An unattended to space heater is to blame for an RV fire at a Wadsworth mobile home park on Thursday morning. Captain Don Pelt with Pyramid Lake Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at the Smokeshop RV Park on Nov. 3.
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site
Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
Nine Nevada men's basketball games, including UNLV contest, to air on NSN
Nine Nevada men's basketball games will air on Nevada Sports Net this season, the Wolf Pack athletic department and NSN announced Friday. Included in that initial broadcast schedule is the Wolf Pack's season opener Monday against Utah Tech as well as its Mountain West opener against Boise State on Dec. 28 and regular-season finale against rival UNLV on March 4.
