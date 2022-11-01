From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.

