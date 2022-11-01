Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
hypebeast.com
Explore the Depths of Birmingham With Bene Culture’s Second FW22 Release
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is continuing to keep us covered throughout the breezy season with its second drop of Fall/Winter 2022. Last time around, Bene worked with functionality in mind as the label released a new technical skirt, designed with adjustable tags and Bene’s customary globe motif. Along with its previous release, the Brummy brand also unveiled a collection of new hoodies and T-shirts — all of which were designed with boxy silhouettes and dropped shoulders.
hypebeast.com
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
hypebeast.com
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
hypebeast.com
J.Lindeberg's Holiday 2022 Collection Encourages a Wild Metropolitan Adventure
Stockholm-born fashion label J.Lindeberg has pulled back the curtain on its Winter Holiday 2022 collection, titled “Welcome Back to the Wild Life.” The line, which the imprint comically describes as a “post-hibernation” collection, intends to catapult its clientele out of slumber and into a downtown “neon-drenched” metropolis.
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
hypebeast.com
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
hypebeast.com
UNIQLO Reunites With MARNI For Winter 2022 Collection
After a joyfully floral-centric Spring/Summer LifeWear collab, UNIQLO and MARNI return for the winter season with playful and vibrant wardrobe offerings. In the latest collection, essentials such as HEATTECH, jerseys, knit, and parkas are reimagined in high-octane colors, patterns, and graphic prints, reminiscent of psychedelic aesthetics from the 1960s. Aside from apparel, the exclusive womenswear collaboration encourages endless mix-and-match styling with a plethora of winter accessories, ranging from balaclavas, globes, mittens, hooded scarves, and scarves to beanies.
hypebeast.com
Freddie Gibbs Talks Wanting To Collaborate With Tyler, the Creator
Freddie Gibbs would be lying if he said he never thought about a collaboration with Tyler, the Creator. In a recent interview for RapCaviar, the artist discussed reuniting with Tyler, the Creator for a full-length record. Without hesitation, Gibbs immediately said that he would be open to collaborating with the Call Me If You Get Lost artist.
hypebeast.com
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
hypebeast.com
See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA
From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
hypebeast.com
Fendi x Porter "Baguette" Collaboration Is Now Available
Fendi celebrated the 25th anniversary of one of its most iconic bag accessories, the “Baguette.” Fendi heralds the spirit of collaboration and reintroduced the 1998 miniature bag in various iterations featuring co-designed elements from Tiffany & Co., Marc Jacobs, Sarah Jessica Parker and Porter for its Resort 2023 runway collection.
hypebeast.com
Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection
Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
hypebeast.com
Reginald Sylvester II Teases New Artist Book
Chronicling his ongoing US solo exhibition, ‘Painter’s Refuge: A Way of Life’. To complement his first solo US museum exhibition at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture in Charlotte, North Carolina, emerging artist Reginald Sylvester II has teased the first look at a new art book that catalogs his latest series of work.
hypebeast.com
Unsound Rags Readies Faded Black Vintage Raglan Sweatshirt Drop
Focused on the unique design elements of vintage clothing, Unsound Rags, founded by Fernando Rangel, has carved out its place in fashion through thoughtfully sourced garments that show signs of aging and wear. Unsound Rags notes, “We like to showcase clothes that others would see as imperfect or, in some cases, unwearable. We take pride in selling garments with these characteristics.”
hypebeast.com
Carrots x Arvin Goods Collection Deliver Sustainable Accessories for Fall
Emerging apparel brand Arvin Goods joins forces with streetwear mainstay Anwar Carrots to release a collection of sustainable accessories. The Seattle-based label specializes in creating versatile basics crafted from recycled fabric scraps. Arvin Goods is one of the few brands in the market utilizing discarded fabrics for its garments. The...
hypebeast.com
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
hypebeast.com
Martine Rose Brings Gender-Free Liberation to Tommy Jeans' '90s Archive
Martine Rose is one of the U.K.’s brightest and most loved talents, bringing subcultural tropes to divisive Nike sneakers, an air of nonchalance and irreverence to the runway, and now, an appearance at Pitti Uomo 103. But prior to this (and any potential appointment at a particularly well-known luxury house), Rose has debuted her latest collaboration, this time around working with Tommy Jeans for a 35-piece gender-inclusive capsule collection inspired by the latter’s ’90s archive.
hypebeast.com
It's All In the Details for Bottega Veneta Pre-Spring 2023
Nothing is as simple as it seems for Matthieu Blazy‘s Bottega Veneta. It’s a thought process, an ethos that drives the luxury label’s success; clothes are more than just garments you hang from your body, but statements of simplicity explored under a deceptive lens, items that are crafted rather than merely designed. This couldn’t ring truer for the house’s Pre-Spring 2023 collection, a 65-look selection of ready-to-wear that blends Bottega Veneta’s expected cues with Blazy’s nuanced understanding of relaxed, understated, quiet masterpieces.
