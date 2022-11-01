Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
wgbh.org
Mass. doctors and parents worry about earlier and more serious RSV cases
Dr. Larry Rhein said he used to be able to set his clock to spikes in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases used to spike in mid-October and all but disappear by April. But Rhein, the head of pediatrics at Worcester's UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, says that seasonality seems to be shifting — and more kids are getting severely ill.
NECN
Worcester Officials Urge Residents to Wear Masks Amid Rising ‘Tripledemic' Threat
With the start of flu season underway, along with a rise in RSV and the potential for a winter COVID-19 spike, officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated to avoid surges and prevent further strain on area hospitals. "As flu season begins, Worcester is also...
Worcester health officials are calling for indoor masking — but not just for COVID
RSV is one of the viruses contributing to a sharp increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Worcester health officials are urging residents to wear masks to help prevent further strain on hospitals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, flu season, and an “uncharacteristic” rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
WBUR
Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet
This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton
A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
Quincy family receives letter filled with racial slurs at apartment complex
A South Shore family is shaken after receiving a letter filled with racial slurs at their Quincy apartment complex Wednesday. The father told Boston 25 that he woke up to his daughter reading a letter that looked to be from property management company, Neponset Landing Apartments. “She only got to...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Acton police searching for driver who hit teen in crosswalk
ACTON, Mass. — Acton police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a teenager who was walking in a crosswalk on Wednesday night. The hit-and-run crash happened in the crosswalk at Great Road and Harris Street around 6:15 p.m., according to Acton Police. Officers and...
Man arrested in ‘savage’ murder of woman in Brockton driveway dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with the brutal stabbing death of woman in a driveway in Brockton on Wednesday has passed away in the hospital, law enforcement officials announced Thursday morning. Joao Correia, 56, died from critical injuries less than 24 hours after he was taken...
Worcester health officials urge masking, vaccination to reduce spread of COVID, other viruses
WORCESTER — Worcester health officials are advising the public to use masks and become vaccinated to avoid a surge in COVID cases and the spread of other viruses. RSV is contributing to a current spike in hospital visits, particularly for children, and is correlated with school absences, officials said. It’s a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold like symptoms.
WATCH: Tractor trailer spills sand into Oxford roadway causing hours-long traffic delay
OXFORD, Mass. — A tractor trailer rolled on its side in Oxford Center Thursday morning, spilling debris into the roadway and causing major traffic delays to the surrounding area. Oxford Police say a large truck travelling southbound on Main Street took a hard left turn onto Sutton Avenue just...
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved
SHREWSBURY – The driver charged with striking a CVS worker on Route 9 Saturday night allegedly stopped his vehicle for a short time before speeding off, according to court records. Investigators tracked him down days later using surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, records show. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, last known address 98...
Framingham Police: Dump Truck Strikes Post on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A private, non-city dump truck struck a light pole on Route 9 on Halloween, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 4:27 a.m. on October 31 at 50 Worcester Road. There was damage to the light pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries,...
Worcester urges indoor mask wearing, citing RSV rise
WORCESTER — City health officials are urging residents to take health safety precautions, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, to avoid surges and further strain on the hospital systems as flu season arrives in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. In a citywide advisory, health officials are urging all residents to wear masks when indoors and around others, especially children at least 2 years old because...
Look: Missing dog found stuck in muddy Massachusetts pond
Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond.
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - November 3
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
Comments / 0