Worcester, MA

wgbh.org

Mass. doctors and parents worry about earlier and more serious RSV cases

Dr. Larry Rhein said he used to be able to set his clock to spikes in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases used to spike in mid-October and all but disappear by April. But Rhein, the head of pediatrics at Worcester's UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, says that seasonality seems to be shifting — and more kids are getting severely ill.
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet

This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester health officials urge masking, vaccination to reduce spread of COVID, other viruses

WORCESTER — Worcester health officials are advising the public to use masks and become vaccinated to avoid a surge in COVID cases and the spread of other viruses. RSV is contributing to a current spike in hospital visits, particularly for children, and is correlated with school absences, officials said. It’s a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold like symptoms.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved

SHREWSBURY – The driver charged with striking a CVS worker on Route 9 Saturday night allegedly stopped his vehicle for a short time before speeding off, according to court records. Investigators tracked him down days later using surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, records show. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, last known address 98...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester urges indoor mask wearing, citing RSV rise

WORCESTER — City health officials are urging residents to take health safety precautions, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, to avoid surges and further strain on the hospital systems as flu season arrives in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. In a citywide advisory, health officials are urging all residents to wear masks when indoors and around others, especially children at least 2 years old because...
WORCESTER, MA

