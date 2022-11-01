Read full article on original website
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul: Nate Diaz made things personal with backstage altercation — ‘He’s a f—king problem’
Jake Paul is ready to get his hands on Nate Diaz. Before the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star departed the promotion, he was already being targeted by Paul as a possible future boxing opponent. Diaz attended Paul’s big knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), supporting his teammate who also fought, Chris Avila. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022), Diaz did so once again for a Paul card.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
MMAmania.com
Poison watermelon kills MMA fighter in Russia
Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Alexander Pisarev was found dead in his apartment earlier this week and his wife is currently hospitalized after eating a poison watermelon, according to a report from Daily Mail. Pisarev was just 33 years old. “Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not...
Israel Adesanya on UFC 281 title defense vs. Alex Pereira: 'If there's ever a fight I have to win, it's this one'
Israel Adesanya thinks his upcoming title defense will be special. The UFC middleweight champion looks to defend his title for a sixth time Nov. 12 when he takes on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Although it’s a fresh matchup...
Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival
Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs. Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).
WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly
Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
WWE Legend Shares Andre The Giant Story About Pooping On An Airplane: Passengers Were 'Gagging, Puking And Crying'
WWE legend Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake shared a gobsmacking story about Andre The Giant and an airline flight he will never forget.
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
Sean O’Malley thinks there’s a “very good chance” Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in potential boxing match: “It would be an epic fight”
Sean O’Malley hopes Jake Paul boxes Nate Diaz next time out. Last Saturday, Paul improved to 6-0 as a boxer with the biggest win of his career as he defeated Anderson Silva by decision. Following the win, he called out Diaz after the Stockton native got into it with his team. It’s a fight that many fans want to see, including Sean O’Malley.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan shoots down speculation of Paul vs. Silva fixing: Fight was ‘legit as f—k’
The recent boxing match between social media sensation Jake Paul and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend Anderson Silva may have flopped at the box office, but at least it wasn’t a fixed bout. This is according to UFC color commentator and combat connoisseur, Joe Rogan, who recently discussed the...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder has next TWO fights lined up, no Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder has his next two fights lined up ahead of a massive Pay Per View in Las Vegas next year. As WBN confirmed, Wilder turned down an offer to meet with Anthony Joshua in Abu Dhabi this week as a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. draws closer. Wilder vs...
