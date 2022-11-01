ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul: Nate Diaz made things personal with backstage altercation — ‘He’s a f—king problem’

Jake Paul is ready to get his hands on Nate Diaz. Before the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star departed the promotion, he was already being targeted by Paul as a possible future boxing opponent. Diaz attended Paul’s big knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), supporting his teammate who also fought, Chris Avila. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022), Diaz did so once again for a Paul card.
ARIZONA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition

It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn

WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
MMAmania.com

Poison watermelon kills MMA fighter in Russia

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Alexander Pisarev was found dead in his apartment earlier this week and his wife is currently hospitalized after eating a poison watermelon, according to a report from Daily Mail. Pisarev was just 33 years old. “Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not...
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival

Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs. Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).
The Spun

WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
worldboxingnews.net

Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly

Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury

News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding

Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
The Independent

Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley thinks there’s a “very good chance” Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in potential boxing match: “It would be an epic fight”

Sean O’Malley hopes Jake Paul boxes Nate Diaz next time out. Last Saturday, Paul improved to 6-0 as a boxer with the biggest win of his career as he defeated Anderson Silva by decision. Following the win, he called out Diaz after the Stockton native got into it with his team. It’s a fight that many fans want to see, including Sean O’Malley.

