Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Local high school drama department heads to state
TOMAHAWK - For the seventh consecutive year, Tomahawk High School's Drama department is heading to state. The team took their one act play to Oconto Falls on Thursday for sectionals before punching their ticket for another state appearance. Their production this year is based around the theme of waiting. It is titled “Wait, Wait, Bo Bait.”
wpr.org
National conservation group facilitates largest land protection deal in Wisconsin history
Awaiting final approval by the Wisconsin Legislature is a deal to protect 70,000 acres of forestland east of Rhinelander, the largest such project in state history. We speak with a representative from national Conservation Fund, about why it purchased the land and what it means for Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Evers touts record in Vilas Co. campaign stop
Governor Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) was in the Northwoods Thursday. He stopped by the Vilas County Democratic party headquarters in Arbor Vitae. Evers arrived in his school bus, a nod to his background in education. He talked to his supporters about his administration's investments into the state's economy, including about a billion dollars to small businesses, farmers, and the tourism industry.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Recalling Some Frozen Pizzas
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin Pizza maker is recalling some frozen pizzas sold in Wausau and Merrill. Stoney Acres Pizza Farms says their Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas sold at Downtown Grocery in Wausau and Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest in Merrill were produced without the benefit of inspection, according to a release from the department of ag, trade, and consumer protection.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator, District 5 Supervisor resign
LINCOLN COUNTY – Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator Cate Wylie and District 5 Supervisor Nathan Peterson have resigned from their respective posts. Lincoln County Board Chair Don Friske announced the resignations during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Wylie, who has been in her post with Lincoln County...
wxpr.org
Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp
Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
WJFW-TV
Hodag boys soccer receives school-wide sendoff ahead of semifinal matchup
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Playoffs are well underway for boys soccer and after falling short to Medford twice this season, Rhinelander soccer finally won when it counted most. Then, they beat Rice Lake in the sectional final and are traveling south to compete in the semifinals. “This has been our...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
WJFW-TV
Jury finds Gogebic Co. man 'not guilty' for the 2021 shooting that killed one
MARENISCO, MI (WJFW) - A Pennsylvania man who was charged with killing one and injuring another in Gogebic Co., Mi last winter has been found not guilty in a jury trial. The shooting. Nicholas Millard, 49, faced four felony charges, including one count of homicide first-degree premeditated, one count of...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
Comments / 0