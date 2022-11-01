(November 8th is rapidly approaching).....The Mid-Terms will be this Tuesday. Those voting by mail can still cast their ballots at any of the Drop-Box locations around the Valley, or they can be dropped off at any polling place or at the elections office in El Centro on Election Day. Those who want to vote in person, but can"t make it on Election Day, you can vote early right now. Ballots can be cast in person at the Registrar of Voters Office until 5:00 pm tonight or from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday. If you vote early in person, you must turn in your unmarked vote by mail ballot when you vote. Vote by Mail Ballots can also be mailed, but to be counted they must have a post mark of November 8 or earlier. Contact the Registrar of Voters Office for more information.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO