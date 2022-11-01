Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Imperial County seeing early RSV cases
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
kxoradio.com
New CHP Commander
There's a new Captain at the California Highway Patrol El Centro area. Effective November 1, 2022, Brandon Shipwash has been appointed the new Captain of the local CHP area. Shipwash previously commanded the CHP's Border Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force, combatting retail theft throughout Southern California. The new Commander begam his CHP career in Central Los Angeles. Prior to joining the Highway Patrol Shipwash served in the United States Mariles.
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
cbp.gov
Smuggler’s One – ‘Track’ Mind Leads Calexico CBP Officers to Intercept More Than 400 Pounds of Deadly Narcotics Hidden Inside Railcars
CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard. “Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the...
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
kxoradio.com
IID Has A Balanced Budget
(Imperial Irrigation District has a new budget)....And it is balanced. The IID Board beat the deadline by adopting the spending plan this week. At their meeting Tuesday the Board adopted a resolution approving a balanced budget and staffing plan for 2023. Because the District operates under a calendar year, the deadline to approve a budget is december 31. The overall 2023 budget is 7 percent lower than the 2022 amended budget. It does not include any proposed rate increases for 2023. The 2023 operating and capital budgets of $775,456,800 for the Energy Department and $290,615,300 for the Water Department include IID Support Services Department Operating and capital budgets. The budget plan includes staffing of 1,443 positiuons across the district, proposes a floating Energy Cost Adjustment factor to covcer new purchase power and fuel costs and $43 million in a balanced Water Budget to fund prior year on-farm conservation programs.
kxoradio.com
Free Shade Tree Program
(IID announces a new program)....It is a Tree For All Program. The program provides residential electrical customers with a free shade tree. The Imperial Irrigation District says shade trees provide many benefits, including the potential to reduce residential energy costs by up to 20 percent. They say Shade trees help reduce the effects of climate change, improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, improve property values and increase neighborhood walkability. Customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, located to maximize enbergy savings. The pilot program includes drive-thru events in the Coachella valley and a tree planting program in the Imperial Valley, Feree shade tree reservations for residential customers living in the Imperial Valley can be made beginning November 14.
calexicochronicle.com
Heffernan Memorial Hosts Urgent Care Groundbreaking
CALEXICO – Calexico residents became one step closer to urgent care medical services with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s recent groundbreaking for its new Urgent Care Center. Located at the northeast corner of Mary Avenue and Fourth Street, the new facility will be within walking distance of San...
thedesertreview.com
Board of Supervisors addresses low-flying military aircraft
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Acting Airport Manager Jenell Guerrero and Imperial County staff drafted and submitted a letter that was presented before the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 1 regarding the flight patterns of military aircraft in the county. Representatives of Imperial had previously expressed...
kxoradio.com
City Of Imperial Clean-Up
(City of Imperial clean up)...It is this Saturday. The event is hosted by the Imperial Valley Resource Management Agency. The Clean-up day is Saturday. The drop off is at the Imperial Landfill, 104 East Robinson Road. Free drop off from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. It is for Imperial Residents only, and they must show proof of residency, utility bilkl or drivers license. Some of the items that can be dropped off, computers, monitoes, tv's, tires both passenger and light truck tires. Rims will also be accepted. No tires from businesses. For more info go to ivrma.org.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro appoints new fire chief, community development director, and chief of police
EL CENTRO — The El Centro City Council took action at the regular Council meeting of November 1st to approve three contracts appointing Joseph Bernal as the new Fire Chief, Angel Hernandez as the new Community Development Director, and Robert Sawyer as the new Chief of Police, according to a press release.
kxoradio.com
El Centro Police Chief
(The City of El Centro has a permenant Police Chief)....The City made the announcement in Social Media. They said interim Chief Robert Sawyer has been appointed as the new Police Chief for the city. Sawyer has served most of his law enforcement career with the El Centro Police Department, with a short temporary move to the Brawley Police Department. Sawyer was hired back by the El Centro department to serve as the assistant chief. He had served as the interim chief for the past few months.
Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat
Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Objects to Proposal to Reallocate Frozen Funds
CALEXICO – The city of Calexico has rebuffed a proposal by state Sen. Ben Hueso to have the state unfreeze the city’s COVID-19 relief funds and reallocate them to the county so that it may administer the funds on behalf of the city. The request by Hueso, D-San...
YRMC’s employees hall of fame
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employees shared their ideas on how to improve services to the community in a unique event. The post YRMC’s employees hall of fame appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Shooting in El Centro
El Centro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening. Police received the report of shots fired in the area of 4th and Wake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, officers found a victim of a gunshot wound to his leg. Witnesses were able to give information as to the shooter in the incident and he was detained. A handgun was also recovered. The victim was airlifted to an out-of-Valley trauma center for treatment. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was booked at Imperial County Jail on charges including Attempted Murder, Felon in Possession of a Gun and narcotics possession. The investigation is ongoing.
2 students detained, gun found after threat at CVUSD school
3,700 students and staff across three schools in Thermal were evacuated after a credible threat was issued to Toro Canyon Middle School Wednesday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed. According to Sgt. Brandi Swan, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept., authorities received a school violence threat at 10:10 a.m. They believed it to be a The post 2 students detained, gun found after threat at CVUSD school appeared first on KESQ.
kxoradio.com
Election Day Is Tuesday
(November 8th is rapidly approaching).....The Mid-Terms will be this Tuesday. Those voting by mail can still cast their ballots at any of the Drop-Box locations around the Valley, or they can be dropped off at any polling place or at the elections office in El Centro on Election Day. Those who want to vote in person, but can"t make it on Election Day, you can vote early right now. Ballots can be cast in person at the Registrar of Voters Office until 5:00 pm tonight or from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday. If you vote early in person, you must turn in your unmarked vote by mail ballot when you vote. Vote by Mail Ballots can also be mailed, but to be counted they must have a post mark of November 8 or earlier. Contact the Registrar of Voters Office for more information.
Three schools evacuated after a threat at Toro Canyon Middle School, two students detained
3,700 students and staff across three schools in Thermal were evacuated after a credible threat was issued to Toro Canyon Middle School Wednesday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed. According to Sgt. Brandi Swan, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept., authorities received a school violence threat at 10:10 a.m. They believed it to be a The post Three schools evacuated after a threat at Toro Canyon Middle School, two students detained appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory for Imperial County along with storm chances
Wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour could be hitting Imperial County, and storm chances could hit the area later in the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon across the valley as a storm system approaches the forecast area from the northwest. Gusty southwest winds have developed in southwestern Imperial County across higher terrain, with these conditions persisting through Thursday and spreading further east to the lower deserts of Imperial County on Wednesday. Much colder temperatures will settle into the region beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week. Precipitation chances tomorrow through Friday remain low for the Phoenix metro, with highest chances for accumulating rain in the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Rebounding temperatures and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.
Comments / 0