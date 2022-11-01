ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Meghan Trainor Matches Son Riley With Adorable Zoo-Themed Halloween Costumes

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyzOn_0iueipUi00
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor and her son are looking so cute as they celebrate Halloween!

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of the two dressed in zoo-themed costumes for the spooky holiday.

The first snap showed Trainor holding her 1-year-old son, Riley, who sported a cozy lion costume while his mom rocked a zoo keeper's outfit featuring cheetah print lining along the collar and sleeves.

The next few photos were almost too cute to handle as Riley sat on the floor, posing in his lion outfit with a pumpkin-shaped trick-or-treat bucket. One photo also showed Riley playfully putting the bucket on his head – talk about an adorable overload!

"My little 🦁🧡," Trainor captioned the photo.

Many fans took to the comments, expressing how adorable the duo's costumes were.

One fan wrote, "Awww precious!!! 💗☺️"

Another fan commented, "STOP HE’S SO CUTE"

Trainor shares Riley with her husband, Daryl Sabara. The pair tied the knot on the "All About That Bass" singer's 25th birthday, Dec. 22, 2018, after being set up by actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

"I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends, too. Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'” Trainor previously revealed on Chelsea Handler's Netflix show (via PEOPLE). "And she’s like, 'I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.' I was like, 'Daryl? Okay.'"

Now the two are living happily ever after with the most adorable 1-year-old!

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Jenna Dewan Shares Relatable ‘Instagram Vs Reality’ Selfies

Jenna Dewan is giving Instagram a slice of reality. On Wednesday, the actress got real on the social media platform by showing two sides of herself in side-by-side photos: one of her posing for the camera in a risqué outfit and another of her sipping some morning brew. The...
Parade

Rihanna Shows Off Form-Fitting Dress at Bonfire on the Beach

Rihanna appears to be having some fun in the sand in her latest Instagram photos, which are set in front of a stunning beach background. In the new post shared on Friday, Nov. 4, the Fenty Beauty founder is seen posing by a beach bonfire for a series of sultry snaps while the ocean waves and sunset glow behind her.
Parade

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris

C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
Parade

Friends and Fans of Aaron Carter Share Tributes for the Late Singer

"I Want Candy" singer Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead in his home earlier today, Nov. 5. He was 34. While details surrounding his death have not yet been made available, friends and former colleagues of the late singer have already taken to Twitter to share memories of their time together, post old photos, and wish peace to Carter, who was open about his struggles with addiction over the years.
Parade

Barbra Streisand's Net Worth Is Even Higher Than Her Notes

The iconic crooner broke out of retirement to release a new album just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The EGOT winner's latest, Live at the Bon Soir, was recorded just after she got her first record deal in November 1962. With a career spanning a whopping six decades, find out how Streisand was discovered, what songs of hers were her biggest hits, and why she doesn't perform live anymore.
Parade

Zac Efron Roasted After Pics of His Hair While Filming ‘Iron Claw’ Go Viral

Zac Efron is back on set, but it's not his mere presence that has Twitter all a twitter. Everyone's favorite wild cat is currently shooting The Iron Claw, in which he portrays pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich. The actor is looking awfully swole, as many internet users have pointed out, but there's something more about the photos leaked from set that have managed to distract from Efron's mighty muscular physique: his hair.
Parade

Matthew Perry Reveals Which Actor He’d Want to Play Him in a Movie About His Life

Matthew Perry knows the perfect actor that he would want to portray the younger version of himself—because he's already done it once. While answering questions during a livestream from the Town Hall in New York City on Wednesday, the Friends alum revealed the actor who he'd cast as his younger self if his new book was ever turned into a movie, and he named none other than Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron.
Parade

Mariska Hargitay Dazzles in Silver Gown in Red Carpet Photos

Mariska Hargitay was serving looks on the Glamour red carpet!. The actress stepped out for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday looking absolutely stunning. The Law & Order: SVU actress donned a gorgeous floor-length, sparkling silver gown with puffy sleeve and layered fringe detailing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Twitter Outraged That Johnny Depp Will Appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fashion Show

Earlier today, the Internet was uprooted over rumors that Johnny Depp would appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fashion Show. His participation in this event–a lingerie and loungewear fashion show showcasing the newest designs for the pop star's brand–would mark his first major public appearance since the defamation trial between him and his ex, actress Amber Heard.
Parade

Selena Gomez Reveals She Named Her Kidney After This Celebrity

It turns out Selena Gomez's new kidney has an identity of its own, and you’ll be surprised to learn its name. The Only Murders in the Building star recently revealed that she'd named the organ—which was transplanted in 2017—after another Hollywood actor that she's rather fond of: Fred Armisen.
Parade

'Like a Surgeon' Indeed! Weird Al's Net Worth Proves It Pays to Be 'White & Nerdy'

"Weird Al" Yankovic's net worth may not be what jumps to mind when you think of the parody singer. However, when you consider the prolific nature of the curly-haired crooner and his music, it’s not surprising he has made some serious bank from his hilarious tunes. With a career spanning decades, "Weird Al" has been able to reinvent himself along with the times, thanks to the fluid nature of his song styles.
Parade

Selma Blair Cozies Up to Her Horse Mr. Nibbles in Adorable Instagram Photos

Selma Blair has had quite the past month or so, captivating audiences in this season of Dancing With The Stars until she voluntarily left the competition because of injuries. Luckily, Blair finds comfort and solace by spending time with her horse, Mr. Nibbles, and she shared sweet photos of the two on social media alongside an earnest message.
Parade

'Younger' Actress Shares Photos to Reveal First Pregnancy With Wife

The Younger alum and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first baby together, which Bernard officially announced with an Instagram post on Thursday, Nov. 3. "Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby!" the actress, 34, wrote in her caption. "We couldn't be more excited to start our parenthood journey!"
Parade

Parade

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy