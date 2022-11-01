Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?
Why 'undated' ballots could spark more election lawsuits in Pennsylvania
A legal saga over mail-in ballots that arrive on time but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters could determine midterm results in the key swing state.
DeSantis or Crist? What Tampa Bay Latinos say about governor’s race
TAMPA — Some voters are disturbed by the state of the economy and the rising cost of living. Others believe education, health care, and immigration should be top issues for the next governor. But one thing is for sure: Candidates and traditional parties can’t count on Latinos to vote...
Letter to the Editor
Supreme Court races important to Ohio's economy Anytime Ohio has three supreme court races on the ballot, that state’s business community should sit up and take notice. This is especially true when that state has only seven supreme court justices. This November, Ohio voters will choose who will fill two of the seven seats...
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
The election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday — for days, if not weeks. Here, five questions to help you think about this next phase of the 2022 election season.
Photos: A close-up look at Ukraine grain export inspections
At the heart of the Ukraine grain export deal is a complex inspection process involving Turkey and the U.N. NPR recently joined a team of inspectors aboard a ship carrying grain in the Marmara sea.
North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a blitz of weapons launches by Pyongyang this week. "The South Korean military detected four short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea from Tonrim, North Pyongan Province, to the West Sea at around 11:32 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. today," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
