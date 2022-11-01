Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Bengals coaches aren't happy with Joe Mixon's pass blocking
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t shying away from some obvious weak points on the team right now. One of those pertains to star running back Joe Mixon, who has been a massive weak point in some facets of his game during the team’s 4-4 start. As offensive coordinator Brian...
Yardbarker
Will the Cowboys get a second chance to acquire Brandin Cooks?
A player protesting to get their way isn't uncommon. Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. was in a similar situation. He negotiated a release with the Browns and signed with the Rams. Cooks could try to negotiate his release as well. The one obstacle is his salary, which is $18 million guaranteed. Per NBC Sports' Mike Florio, if the Texans release him, they have to pay the remainder of his contract.
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Cincinnati Bengals rule out slot cornerback Mike Hilton for upcoming game against Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) head coach Zac Taylor ruled out slot cornerback Mike Hilton to play against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) on Sunday with a finger injury. Hilton, 28, did not practice this week and Taylor said the upcoming bye week following Sunday’s game was a factor in the decision to rest him. The loss of Hilton in the slot is a big one for the Bengals as they rely on him to fill several roles on defense.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?
Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
Yardbarker
Texans WR Brandin Cooks in danger of voiding guaranteed salary for 2023?
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks may have millions of reasons to make up with the Houston Texans as soon as possible. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that Cooks may be in danger of losing his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million per the terms of a contract he signed in April.
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Yardbarker
"The sauce of championships": Steve Young compares 49ers' Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Watters
Ricky Watters played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1991-94) and was a big reason why the team won its fifth Super Bowl championship during the 1994 campaign. After that season, the 49ers allowed Watters to leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, where the running back had three consecutive seasons of 1,550 or more total yards.
atozsports.com
One phase of the Bengals’ offseason plan is failing miserably
The Cincinnati Bengals making a run to the Super Bowl last season wasn’t something anyone saw coming. What made it even more shocking was the fact that they got there with one glaring problem, a terrible offensive line. It was so bad last season that the Bengals allowed 55...
Yardbarker
Steelers Absolutely Made The Right Move By Not Trading Star DL Cam Heyward At 2022 Deadline
It will take a miracle at this point for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs this season. Sitting at 2-6 heading into their bye week, it’s quite unrealistic to envision a trip to the postseason. After the latest blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the hopes for this season somehow got even worse.
