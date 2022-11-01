ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

NewsChannel 36

Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store

The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community

There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
NORWICH, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
Times Leader

‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
The Ithaca Voice

Ribbon cut for new INHS affordable housing project downtown

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Founders Way, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 4. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street where Immaculate Conception Church was previously located, Founders Way offers 75 units of rental housing for residents making 30%-100% of the area median income.
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

LOOK UP! The Bombers Are Flying To Binghamton

I'm a big sports fan and love all the teams that we have in Binghamton, including the Binghamton Black Bears (hockey), the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (baseball) and the Binghamton Bulldogs (basketball). If your looking for your a football fix, we even have the Binghamton Stallions. Now we have another new...
BINGHAMTON, NY
