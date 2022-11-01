Read full article on original website
Porsche Design is selling a $12,000 speaker built from a 992 GT3 exhaust
Would you buy a $12,000 speaker? Okay, probably not, but would you buy one if it were built into a genuine Porsche 992 GT3 exhaust? The Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is an impractical (but nonetheless rad) custom 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-capable speaker from Porsche Design that’s done just that (via What Hi-Fi, TweakTown).
The best Amazon device day deals
It’s Alexa’s birthday, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a wide range of its smart home products, including Echo devices, Fire TVs, Blink video doorbell systems, and Fire tablets. We’ve outlined a few highlights here that we think are worth checking out. Of course, plenty of other retailers are already kicking off early Black Friday sales, too, if you’re looking for discounts outside of the Amazon ecosystem.
For some, Amazon Music’s big Prime expansion comes with big frustrations
This week, Amazon announced that it would open up its entire catalog of streaming music to Prime subscribers instead of the limited, downsized library they’d previously had access to. The number skyrocketed from 2 million songs up to 100 million. On its face, that sounds like great news. Who wouldn’t want more songs without spending anything extra on top of their Prime subscription? Normally, you’d need to pay separately for Amazon Music Unlimited to get the same enormous selection.
Level Lock Plus review: Home Key now, Thread soon
The new Level Lock Plus ($329) smart lock is almost identical to 2020’s Level Lock Touch. Like the Touch, its ingenious design packs all the smart lock components into the deadbolt housing itself, doing away with the unsightly bulge on the back of your door that’s the trademark of most smart locks. The only real difference is that the Lock Plus supports Apple Home Key; it’s one of only two locks available in North America that do. (The other is the very hard-to-find-in-stock Schlage Encode Plus.)
Fully’s standing desks and other work-from-home accessories are 20 percent off today
Fully is joining the growing list of retailers kicking off their Black Friday-adjacent sales. It’s having a site-wide sale this month, taking 20 percent off everything ranging from standing desks to office chairs. Fully makes some of our favorite standing desks and accessories, and any opportunity to save on these home office essentials is worth checking out. Whether you prefer a 30 x 24-inch desk topper made of bamboo or a custom desktop that doubles as a whiteboard, Fully’s work-from-home staples are worth the price. This 20 percent discount also applies to all builds, along with any accessories you’d like to order, which range from powered grommets to help keep your cables under control to a bottle opener hidden underneath your desktop.
Apple has finally approved a MagSafe car mount charger, and it only costs $99.95
A mere two years after Apple introduced MagSafe for iPhones, we're finally getting the accessory that probably should've launched with it: a magnetic car mount that's also capable of actually charging your phone. As 9to5Mac spotted, Belkin has announced its Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger With MagSafe, which is available for pre-order on the Apple store.
Samsung Odyssey Ark review: curved and cursed
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is enormous. Using this 55-inch curved gaming monitor feels like being in VR, and turning it vertically is like looking up at a wave that’s about to topple me over. I have to take a few steps to the side just to be able to see who’s sitting across from me.
The best early Black Friday deals you can already get
Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.
All the smart home news from the Matter launch event
Matter’s big coming out party is going down today, November 3rd, in Amsterdam at the Matter launch event. After years of waiting and multiple delays, companies are finally announcing their product roadmaps for the transition to Matter, the new smart home standard that promises to fix smart home interoperability.
Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is selling for half off today
Want to get a super early head start on your holiday shopping before Black Friday rolls around? Today’s deal on Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is a present that will appeal to a wide range of people, given its support for all major streaming apps. It’s also a gift that won’t hurt your wallet, either, as it’s half off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, selling for $24.99 instead. That’s a new all-time low on the excellent, easy-to-use device, which organizes all of your streaming service apps into one big grid so they’re quickly accessible. So long as you don’t need support for Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, this is a terrific streaming stick with a range of other perks, too, including support for Dolby Vision, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice assistants. Read our review.
Arlo’s new Pro 5S 2K camera pairs securely with its Home Security System
Arlo has announced its new Pro 5S 2K security camera, which offers features like dual-band Wi-Fi for versatile connectivity, a 160-degree viewing angle, 2K resolution with HDR, a spotlight and siren built-in, and 30 percent longer battery life than the previous Pro 4. It’s now available for preorder at Best Buy and Arlo’s website for $249.99, and it will ship by December 6th.
Nanoleaf announces the first Matter-over-Thread light bulbs
Nanoleaf has announced the addition of four new Matter-compatible smart bulbs and light strips to its Essentials smart lighting line. The Thread-enabled LED lights will launch in Q1 of 2023 and include a light strip and A19, GU10, and BR30 bulbs, making them some of the first to support Matter directly without a bridge.
Elgato’s hefty 4K webcam sticks out with 60 frames per second recording
Elgato has released the $299.99 Facecam Pro, its second creator-focused webcam that adds impressive features that aren’t in its original Facecam. Its standout feature is the ability to record 4K resolution footage at a smooth 60 frames per second, while many other competing 4K options are limited to 30 frames per second. You won’t necessarily see those benefits in Zoom calls since the internet compresses video quality, but if you’re a streamer, this could be worth checking out.
VR is still too expensive
PlayStation VR2 costs more than the most expensive PS5. I get why, but it’s still too much money. We’re on the precipice of a new era for virtual reality. Meta just launched its high-end Quest Pro, Sony will be releasing PSVR2 in February, and Apple is heavily rumored to jump into the game with its own VR / AR headset very soon. I’m finally ready to buy a VR headset, and this is the generation that it feels like I should be joining. But now that we’re finally seeing actual prices for them, I’m getting some major sticker shock.
Pixel Watch versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which is the best Wear OS watch?
It’s been a while, but we’re back to pitting our favorite tech and gadgets in a head-to-head battle to determine the pros and cons of each. For our first episode, we’re diving straight into the Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Wear OS 3...
Xiaomi concept clips a full-size Leica lens onto a smartphone
Xiaomi’s new concept phone allows a full size Leica camera lens to be attached to the back of a prototype version of its 12S Ultra. The version of the smartphone released earlier this year is already notable for having a 1-inch-type camera sensor on its rear, which is far larger than those typically used in phones and more in line with what you might find in a compact standalone camera. Xiaomi’s new concept gives it both a secondary 1-inch sensor, as well as a full size lens to match.
Amazon announces a phased rollout of Matter to its Alexa smart home platform
Amazon will start its Matter journey slowly, bringing support for the new smart home standard to 17 Echo devices in December. But this first rollout will only be Matter over Wi-Fi (no Thread, yet), compatible only with Android phones, and cover just three device types: smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart switches. Amazon announced the news at the Matter launch event in Amsterdam this week and says it will expand the rollout to iOS and Thread early next year, when it will also add more of the device types Matter supports.
LG’s 48-inch A2 OLED is still just $570 at Best Buy
Having an OLED 4K TV on your wish list used to be a dream that few could afford to make come true, but that’s not the case anymore. If you’re looking for something in the $600 range, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 for $569.99. The previous-gen A1 never dropped so low in price, so it’s great to see that this special discount has stuck around for the past couple of weeks. This OLED TV is one of Best Buy’s top early Black Friday deals, and it’s eligible for the retailer’s extended holiday return period that lasts until January 14th, 2023.
Eve’s sensors and smart plugs will be among the first Matter-compatible devices
Thanks to its forward planning and early adoption of Thread, smart home device maker Eve System will be among the first companies with Matter devices. It’s making a free update available to its Thread-enabled Eve Energy smart plug, Eve Door & Window sensors, and Eve Motion sensor on December 12th to support Matter. The company announced this at a Matter launch event in Amsterdam and confirmed that the rest of its Thread lineup will receive the updates over the next year. Additionally, Eve products with Matter already built in will start shipping in Q1 of 2023.
Philips Hue Bridge is now Matter certified
The Philips Hue Bridge is now Matter certified. Although parent-company Signify hasn’t announced anything yet, the Hue Bridge was published in the CSA’s Matter certification database early Thursday morning, just as the Matter launch event kicked off in Amsterdam. The listing confirms that the Hue Bridge will support...
