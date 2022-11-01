Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Evan: Women Can Make Health a Priority Year-Round
LEWISBURG – As we wrap up this year’s Paint The Valley Pink, we talked to a health care professional who said it’s not just breast health, but overall women’s health that should be an important priority year-round. Evangelical Community Hospital OB/GYN Physician’s Assistant Morgan Curtis says...
wkok.com
Valley Counties Remain ‘Medium’ for COVID Spread
SUNBURY – Despite a spike in COVID cases across the area in the past week, community spread levels of the virus still remain relatively the same. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, and Montour counties remain in the ‘medium’ category for COVID spread. The Valley has seen this level of transmission for the past few weeks.
fox8tv.com
Centre Region Sewer Authority Billing Dispute
A billing dispute between State College Borough and the Centre region’s main sewage authority is now a court suit with the authority claiming that the borough owes hundreds of thousands of dollars. The lawsuit stems from action taken by the University Area Joint Authority, which provides wastewater treatment for...
wkok.com
Union County Updating Their Comprehensive Plan
LEWISBURG – Union County is beginning to update their comprehensive plan…it’s the first revision in more than a decade, and they are looking for input from county residents. County commissioners announced Thursday residents can visit the county website, www.unioncountyplan.org to take a survey, sign up for upcoming...
Geisinger: Pediatric beds near capacity from RSV and other respiratory illness
Danville, Pa. — With the rise in respiratory illness in children being reported across the nation, Geisinger said they are seeing locally what the rest of the country is experiencing. "The Children's Hospital is near or at capacity and has been that way for several weeks," said Stacey Cummings, D.O., vice chair of Outpatient Pediatric Services on Thursday. "That's both here at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and Geisinger Wyoming Valley." ...
$400,000 awarded to fund Pine Square improvement project
Harrisburg, Pa. — Owners of the Pine Square Plaza in Williamsport have received $400,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds for planned renovations to the courtyard area. The Pine Square improvement project applied for $1 million in RACP grant funding in July. Although the $1 million ask proved out of range, Tony Ecker, owner of Pine Square and adjacent properties said he was very excited to hear they were...
wkok.com
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township takes ownership of Woolrich Park
AVIS, PA – The transfer of ownership for Woolrich Park has been completed. The township supervisors at their Wednesday monthly meeting, accepted ownership from Clinton County. The transfer all but assures the popular gathering place in the village of Woolrich will remain intact as a community park, as it has been for better than a century.
therecord-online.com
County buys Mill Hall property as site for new District Justice office
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners moved ahead on Thursday with recently announced plans to buy a property in Mill Hall, the site to ultimately house a new Magisterial District Court office for the Mill Hall area. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a sales agreement with Kevin and Sandra Conrad for the property at 379-381 Beech Creek Avenue, the amount $164,000. Board chairman Miles Kessinger said funding will come from federally provided American Rescue Plan dollars.
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
Doug Mastriano rallies supporters in Centre County a week before the election
Ticking off a list of what he would do on “Day 1” if elected, Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, told supporters at a rally in Centre County Tuesday night he will be “unmasking” children, cutting state regulations and putting parents in charge of their children’s education.
Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Gov. Wolf signs 66 bills, including a package of tax credits
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for...
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
