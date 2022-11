The remains of a 24-year-old woman missing from Oakley in late January were found Thursday near Jackson Road in Plymouth, according to authorities. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a local resident of the Plymouth area called the office around 3 p.m. to leave an anonymous tip that they found what they believed to be human remains. Dental records later confirmed the remains belonged to Alexis Gabe.

