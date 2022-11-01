Read full article on original website
Nick Turano
4d ago
what did he do with the money he got from Hurricane Florence? I'm still waiting for my money that my house was flooded during Florence.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
live5news.com
McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s re-election campaign spent day five of the McMaster-Evette tour hosting a morning GOP breakfast and an afternoon rally Saturday. As early voting ended Saturday and the Election Day comes up on Tuesday, McMaster and party members stopped at the Dorchester GOP Office...
WMBF
Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Marion County councilman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
wach.com
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
live5news.com
Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him. Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
live5news.com
Boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island, believed to be from Coast Guard rescue
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a boat spotted just off the beach at Kiawah Island early Saturday morning is likely the same one from which the Coast Guard rescued three men on Thursday. Deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to Shipwatch Road in front of Sandcastle...
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
South Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration for Ian cleanup
SOUTH CAROLINA — Gov. Henry McMaster has asked President Joe Biden to authorize a disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, his office said Tuesday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Transportation hosts meeting to discuss safety improvements
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will meet with residents Thursday night to discuss safety improvements to US 17A North Main Street. The meeting will be drop-in style with displays of the proposed project, and the community will be able to write down any questions they have.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
live5news.com
Vacation club connected to prior settlements over consumer complaints
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston attracts millions of tourists every year, but some say that their vacations were ruined after their experience with one local business. “I don’t know that I would voluntarily go back to Charleston to be honest,” Christopher Sawyer said. “Knowing that the city can’t even...
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
live5news.com
Early voting turnout breaks records across South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the South Carolina Election Commission, over 483,000 early voting ballots and 51,000 absentee ballots were returned by the end of Thursday, bringing the total of ballots cast before election day to over 489,000. The Election Commission said although early voting was not implemented until...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
Donut Man purchased by California group
The Donut Man located at 200 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach has been sold to a California investor, who currently owns the franchise in California. For more than a generation, the pastry shop remains the meeting spot for local pastry lovers, politicians campaigning for office, and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach.
live5news.com
Exit survey details why so many SC teachers are leaving their jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of vacant teaching jobs in South Carolina schools has been rising in recent years, with more than 1,100 jobs open earlier this year. Resolving the state’s teacher shortage was the subject of questions asked during Wednesday’s debate between the two leading candidates for state superintendent of education, and this summer, the state legislature formed a teacher recruitment and retention task force that will study and recommend potential solutions.
Comments / 5