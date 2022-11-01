ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 5

Nick Turano
4d ago

what did he do with the money he got from Hurricane Florence? I'm still waiting for my money that my house was flooded during Florence.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Marion County councilman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
live5news.com

Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him. Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
live5news.com

Vacation club connected to prior settlements over consumer complaints

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston attracts millions of tourists every year, but some say that their vacations were ruined after their experience with one local business. “I don’t know that I would voluntarily go back to Charleston to be honest,” Christopher Sawyer said. “Knowing that the city can’t even...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Early voting turnout breaks records across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the South Carolina Election Commission, over 483,000 early voting ballots and 51,000 absentee ballots were returned by the end of Thursday, bringing the total of ballots cast before election day to over 489,000. The Election Commission said although early voting was not implemented until...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
MyrtleBeachSC News

Donut Man purchased by California group

The Donut Man located at 200 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach has been sold to a California investor, who currently owns the franchise in California. For more than a generation, the pastry shop remains the meeting spot for local pastry lovers, politicians campaigning for office, and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Exit survey details why so many SC teachers are leaving their jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of vacant teaching jobs in South Carolina schools has been rising in recent years, with more than 1,100 jobs open earlier this year. Resolving the state’s teacher shortage was the subject of questions asked during Wednesday’s debate between the two leading candidates for state superintendent of education, and this summer, the state legislature formed a teacher recruitment and retention task force that will study and recommend potential solutions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy