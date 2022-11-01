ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return

A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles

Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023

While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins Elevate O-Lineman for Chicago Game

The Miami Dolphins made their weekly practice squad elevation Saturday, and for the sixth time in nine games it involved an offensive lineman. Tackle Kion Smith got the elevation for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the second time he's been elevated this season. It also happened for the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker

NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions will look to secure their second victory of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers. After five consecutive losses, it would be natural for many on the Lions roster to start feeling demoralized, as the 2022 season has not gone the way anybody envisioned. Prior to...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season

The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, matching the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games. Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Georgia’s Home Field Advantage Comes Through After National Doubt

Sanford Stadium holds 93k fans on every given Saturday. It's packed to the upper deck on Dooley Field from noon kick against Kent State to the 3:30 prime time spot against the Nation's No. 1 football team in the form of SEC East rival Tennessee Volunteers. So, when multiple people...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL.com Predicts Colts vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) travel to Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots (4-4). The game has AFC Playoff implications as both teams are just on the outside looking in, knowing a winning record may be all it takes to get in the dance at the end of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bradley Beal Left Amazed by 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey

Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft. Daryl Morey and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy