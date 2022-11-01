Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings News: Kevin O’Connell, Harrison Smith, Practice Squad Elevations
Let's go through a roundup of Vikings news ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby girl, on Friday night, the team announced. Mom and baby are both doing great. O'Connell slept at the hospital that night, returned...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Elevate O-Lineman for Chicago Game
The Miami Dolphins made their weekly practice squad elevation Saturday, and for the sixth time in nine games it involved an offensive lineman. Tackle Kion Smith got the elevation for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the second time he's been elevated this season. It also happened for the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions will look to secure their second victory of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers. After five consecutive losses, it would be natural for many on the Lions roster to start feeling demoralized, as the 2022 season has not gone the way anybody envisioned. Prior to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Marcus Cannon, J.J. Taylor Included In Four Roster Moves For Patriots vs. Colts
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have made a series of roster movs in advance of their Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve (IR) on Saturday, while signing running back J.J. Taylor to their active roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Anthony Richardson Proving in First Half Why He’s A Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida Gators head to Kyle Stadium this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, and in the first half, quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why he's arguably the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Aggies lead the Gators 24-20 at halftime. There were a lot of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023
While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
Comments / 0