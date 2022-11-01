ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions' Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers

The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade

In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins Elevate O-Lineman for Chicago Game

The Miami Dolphins made their weekly practice squad elevation Saturday, and for the sixth time in nine games it involved an offensive lineman. Tackle Kion Smith got the elevation for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the second time he's been elevated this season. It also happened for the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers' Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles

Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was "not his area of focus" while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions will look to secure their second victory of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers. After five consecutive losses, it would be natural for many on the Lions roster to start feeling demoralized, as the 2022 season has not gone the way anybody envisioned. Prior to...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

'Gentle Giant' Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker

NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return

A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023

While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
DENVER, CO

