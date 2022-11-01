Read full article on original website
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023
While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
Marcus Cannon, J.J. Taylor Included In Four Roster Moves For Patriots vs. Colts
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have made a series of roster movs in advance of their Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve (IR) on Saturday, while signing running back J.J. Taylor to their active roster.
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
Vikings News: Kevin O’Connell, Harrison Smith, Practice Squad Elevations
Let's go through a roundup of Vikings news ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby girl, on Friday night, the team announced. Mom and baby are both doing great. O'Connell slept at the hospital that night, returned...
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Advocates For Auburn to Hire Deion Sanders as Head Coach
Since the firing of Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement. At the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday, however, Kiffin advocated for a different name to take the job on The Plains. He spoke of fellow Magnolia State coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers.
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions will look to secure their second victory of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers. After five consecutive losses, it would be natural for many on the Lions roster to start feeling demoralized, as the 2022 season has not gone the way anybody envisioned. Prior to...
Anthony Richardson Proving in First Half Why He’s A Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida Gators head to Kyle Stadium this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, and in the first half, quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why he's arguably the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Aggies lead the Gators 24-20 at halftime. There were a lot of...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season
The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
Georgia’s Home Field Advantage Comes Through After National Doubt
Sanford Stadium holds 93k fans on every given Saturday. It's packed to the upper deck on Dooley Field from noon kick against Kent State to the 3:30 prime time spot against the Nation's No. 1 football team in the form of SEC East rival Tennessee Volunteers. So, when multiple people...
