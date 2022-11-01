ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin releases statement following firing

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sRtl_0iueiJgo00

Harsin believes that "with complete alignment, the possibilities are endless" at Auburn.

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin released a statement on Tuesday afternoon after being let go by the university a day prior.

His statement reads as follows:

"I am incredibly disappointed that I won't get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future. I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.

Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way. I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family. I am certain that this group of players will do great things.

I will miss you guys tremendously but will always be there for you and do anything I can to help moving forward. Thank you for believing in me.

Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently.

I don't pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience.

I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again. The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. There are good people throughout this program and University. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless.

I hurt for the coaches, staff members and families who are left in limbo. This team and staff came here fully committed to our vision of what we could accomplish in time. That time has been cut short.

They will all persevere because of their tremendous character and ability and I will do everything I can to help them with this transition.

As is life, my family and I will now turn the page and chart our next course, always grateful for the positive relationships formed and memories made on the Plains. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the Auburn Family."

Four former Boise staffers have already been let go along with Harsin. As of Tuesday morning, strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman has also been let go.

Auburn travels this Saturday to take on Mississippi State in Starkville under the leadership of interim coach Cadillac Williams. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

