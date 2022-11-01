Election deniers raised $13M from Fortune 500 companies since Jan. 6: ProPublica

FILE – Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted of obstruction of justice on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for deleting Facebook messages he exchanged with a man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a second count of obstruction against Michael A. Riley, 51, that stemmed from Riley warning the rioter to remove part of a Facebook post showing the person inside the Capitol during the riot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election have raised more than $13 million from Fortune 500 companies since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a data analysis by ProPublica.

Corporate political spending came to a brief halt in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, with many companies pledging to suspend their donations to the 147 members of Congress who voted against certification of certain states. However, dozens have since resumed their contributions.

The five Fortune 500 companies that gave the most to election deniers this election season — Home Depot, Boeing, AT&T, United Parcel Service and Lockheed Martin — had all previously pledged to suspend their contributions.

Home Depot gave the most of any Fortune 500 company, contributing $475,000 to lawmakers who rejected the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. It was closely followed by Boeing and AT&T, which gave $390,500 and $389,900 respectively.

Republican leaders in the House who supported contesting the 2020 election raked in the most cash from Fortune 500 companies, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) receiving $562,500 and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) raising $488,640.

Despite corporations’ renewed support for election deniers in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested on Wednesday that those companies that initially pulled their support could face consequences in a Republican-controlled Congress.