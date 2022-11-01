ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Election deniers raised $13M from Fortune 500 companies since Jan. 6: ProPublica

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1kVq_0iueiAkH00
FILE – Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted of obstruction of justice on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for deleting Facebook messages he exchanged with a man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a second count of obstruction against Michael A. Riley, 51, that stemmed from Riley warning the rioter to remove part of a Facebook post showing the person inside the Capitol during the riot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election have raised more than $13 million from Fortune 500 companies since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a data analysis by ProPublica.

Corporate political spending came to a brief halt in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, with many companies pledging to suspend their donations to the 147 members of Congress who voted against certification of certain states. However, dozens have since resumed their contributions.

The five Fortune 500 companies that gave the most to election deniers this election season — Home Depot, Boeing, AT&T, United Parcel Service and Lockheed Martin — had all previously pledged to suspend their contributions.

Home Depot gave the most of any Fortune 500 company, contributing $475,000 to lawmakers who rejected the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. It was closely followed by Boeing and AT&T, which gave $390,500 and $389,900 respectively.

Republican leaders in the House who supported contesting the 2020 election raked in the most cash from Fortune 500 companies, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) receiving $562,500 and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) raising $488,640.

Despite corporations’ renewed support for election deniers in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested on Wednesday that those companies that initially pulled their support could face consequences in a Republican-controlled Congress.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Ritchie Torres and a group of progressive advocates are urging regulators to let Americans bet on U.S. elections, arguing it would help build public trust in democracy.

Critics have warned of a "gambling den" and election integrity concerns. What's happening: In a previously unreported letter, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), with five self-identified progressive "policymakers, activists, journalists, pollsters and grassroots organizers," warned the CFTC that prohibiting political prediction markets could worsen "the public's understanding of our democratic process" and promote "unsafe, black market exchanges."
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Here are the 10 biggest donors in the midterm elections

Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice. The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018. Even...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion

A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
JOPLIN, MO
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
The Hill

The Hill

749K+
Followers
87K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy