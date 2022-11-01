ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Biden discusses Social Security, Medicare and prescription drug costs

By The Hill staff
 4 days ago

President Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday on Social Security, Medicare and reducing prescription drug costs.

The event begins at 3 p.m. ET.

MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The Hill

