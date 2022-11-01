ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Man charged after Tuesday morning shooting at Bluffton inn that injured another, cops say

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

A man faces felony charges after police accused him in a Tuesday morning shooting at the Holiday Inn Express in Bluffton that left another man hospitalized, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Davian Williams, 27, of Bluffton, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, jail records show.

Police were able to identify Williams after talking with witnesses and using security footage near the inn , said spokesperson Maj. angela Viens of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Williams was found near the inn just before 10 a.m.

Deputies were called to the Holiday Inn on Bluffton Road around 7 a.m. for a call about shots fired, according to previous reporting by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. There, they found a man who had been hit by a bullet. The man was taken to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Viens said, the man remained in the hospital but was in stable condition. Viens declined to release whether the shooting stemmed from an argument but did say the two men were acquaintances.

No other details about the shooting or investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Sgt. Adam Hall at 843-255-3317.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

  • In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested
  • In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety
  • In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

The Island Packet

