Man charged after Tuesday morning shooting at Bluffton inn that injured another, cops say

A man faces felony charges after police accused him in a Tuesday morning shooting at the Holiday Inn Express in Bluffton that left another man hospitalized, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Davian Williams, 27, of Bluffton, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, jail records show.

Police were able to identify Williams after talking with witnesses and using security footage near the inn , said spokesperson Maj. angela Viens of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Williams was found near the inn just before 10 a.m.

Deputies were called to the Holiday Inn on Bluffton Road around 7 a.m. for a call about shots fired, according to previous reporting by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. There, they found a man who had been hit by a bullet. The man was taken to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Viens said, the man remained in the hospital but was in stable condition. Viens declined to release whether the shooting stemmed from an argument but did say the two men were acquaintances.

No other details about the shooting or investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Sgt. Adam Hall at 843-255-3317.

