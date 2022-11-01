Memphis Botanic Garden to build outdoor kitchen, tropical glasshouse

The Memphis Botanic Garden has major upgrades planned.

The East Memphis nonprofit plans to add a new outdoor kitchen, a 3,200-square-foot youth education and tropical plants glasshouse, and a new family event lawn and rest area.

The outdoor kitchen would be added to the organization’s Urban Home Garden. The Memphis Botanic Garden also plans to upgrade its original three-acre arboretum and orchard.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the projects, mostly bordering Cherry Road, will complement ongoing city investments in nearby Audubon Park, Audubon Golf Course, Leftwich Tennis Center.

“When completed, the Audubon gardens, arts, parks and sports community will be more vibrant and accessible than ever,” Strickland said.

Memphis Botanic Garden will construct a 3,200-square-foot youth education and tropical plants glasshouse. (Fleming Architects)

Funding for the Botanic Garden projects would come from a new $5 million capital campaign, “Rooted at Park and Cherry,” announced Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Botanic Garden’s funding comes from private-public partnerships. The new campaign will be paid for with at least 60% private funding, according to executive director Michael Allen.

The organization has already raised about 30% of the money needed for the projects under this new capital campaign.

Memphis’ Fleming Architects and Dalhoff Thomas Design, and Cincinnati’s Prospiant Inc. will work on the projects.

All four projects are set to be completed by December 2024.