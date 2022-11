On Thursday, as they do every year, the NYPD and the Department of Transportation announced its annual “Dusk to Darkness” campaign. Before we criticize, let’s praise it. An important tool in taming New York’s reckless drivers is to continually educate them about just how reckless they are — they drive too fast and they don’t pay attention. DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said it. Assembly Member Deborah Glick said it. Keith Kerman from the Department of Citywide Administrative Services said it (and quite eloquently, by the way).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO