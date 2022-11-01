Latest ‘Watcher House’ owners made 58 calls to police since moving in

The current owners of 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey — the property otherwise known as the real-life home from “The Watcher” series — have made 58 calls to police since they moved in back in July 2019, The Post can report.

Andrew and Allison Carr purchased the home at a significant discount for $959,000 from Derek and Maria Broaddus, records show.

Once the Broadduses said goodbye to their dream-turned-nightmare house, following a series of menacing and threatening letters from someone who signed their name as “The Watcher,” many wondered if the newest owners would deal with the same chilling fate.

In October 2021, Westfield Police told The Post there have not been any threatening communications since the new owners took over the home.

However, newly revealed police records exclusively obtained by The Post show several calls made to police concerning burglaries from the home’s basement.

Does this sound familiar?

Depicted in Netflix’s popular “ The Watcher ,” which premiered on Oct. 13, one of the real-life letters sent from the still-unknown stalker threatened the Broadduses’ children if they ever went down to the basement.

“657 Boulevard is anxious for you to move in. It has been years and years since the young blood ruled the hallways of the house. Have you found all of the secrets it holds yet? Will the young blood play in the basement? Or are they too afraid to go down there alone. I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream.”

The Watcher

The first police call the Carrs made happened a month after they purchased the home, on Aug. 21, 2019. They had been spooked by something — and police arrived to do a house check. They found nothing.

Then, on Oct. 16, 2019, the Carrs made a call at 10:19 p.m. when the alarm went off from their basement window. It had been described as a burglar. But similar to the Broadduses’ experience, police investigated the basement and found everything secured.

Things seemed to quiet down until May 30, 2020, when police were called again concerning a burglar in the basement. Westfield police once again found everything secured.

More than a year went by without incident until Dec. 10, 2021 when the Carrs called 911 after a carbon monoxide alarm went off on the second floor. Police metered the entire home and were unable to detect any of it.

A month later, on Jan. 27, 2022, a medical call was placed around 5 a.m.. It is unclear what exactly this was in reference to, but EMS arrived on the scene.

Things have remained fairly quiet since then — until the home’s story found itself in the spotlight once more. Most police calls were made last month, when the Netflix series was released — specifically, numerous calls concerning fans of the show and people lurking outside 657 Boulevard wanting to see the house.

A bit of advice for fans of the show and the house’s thrilling history: Keep off the actual premises.

While the burglary incidents are disturbing, as of late, it seems “The Watcher” is no longer watching.

Before the Broadduses moved in, John and Andrea Woods lived in the home for 23 years without incident. When the Broaddus family reached out to them, they said they had only received one letter from “The Watcher.” The note had been “odd,” Andrea said, and made similar mention of The Watcher’s family observing the house over time, but threw away the letter without much thought.