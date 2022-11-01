Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Community rallies to help anti-violence activist; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 69; Low: 48. In the 70s this weekend (that’s not a typo); 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. AFTER FIRE, COMMUNITY RALLIES TO HELP ANTI-VIOLENCE ACTIVIST: Clifford Ryan spent part of Wednesday sifting...
syr.edu
How Supporting the United Way Employee Giving Campaign Makes a Difference in Central New York on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
The United Way of Central New York has been making a difference by providing area residents with access to essential resources for 100 years, and the Syracuse University community has supported the United Way through its employee giving campaign for the last 50 years. The employee giving campaign helps ensure...
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
syr.edu
Jeffrey M. Scruggs Selected to Lead Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees
Syracuse University today announced that Jeffrey M. Scruggs, a highly engaged trustee and respected member of the global finance community, has been selected to lead the University’s Board of Trustees, succeeding current Board Chair Kathleen A. Walters ’73, whose term concludes in May 2023. The members of the Board of Trustees unanimously elected Scruggs, who becomes the first person of color to serve as Board chair.
syr.edu
Lender Center for Social Justice Granted $2.7M From MetLife Foundation for Research Initiatives to Help Address Racial Wealth Gap
Syracuse University’s Lender Center for Social Justice has been awarded a $2.7 million grant from MetLife Foundation to launch several new research initiatives to accelerate efforts to address the racial wealth gap and help dismantle the root causes of wealth disparity. The Lender Center will use the three-year grant...
syr.edu
Libraries Seeks User Feedback on Trial Collections
During November, Syracuse University Libraries is seeking feedback on trial access to several online resources under consideration for its collections. Trial resources have been selected by subject and collection development librarians, with a focus on responding to user requests and bringing new types of tools and content to campus for review. This includes e-book and streaming video collections, research assessment and funding tools, anatomy and physiology modeling, and digital primary source archives in the areas of Black studies and South Asian studies. Other notable resources being trialed include Newspapers.com, Fashion Snoops and the text analysis tool Constellate from JSTOR.
WKTV
Observer-Dispatch, Times Telegram staff strike after working with what they call 'skeleton crew'
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Observer-Dispatch and Times Telegram staff walked off the job Friday in a one-day strike to tell the parent company, Gannett, "enough is enough." The reporters and photographers rallied outside the Observer-Dispatch building on Genesee Street simultaneously with employees from other Gannett papers in protest of the papers' parent company Gannett's cost-cutting measures.
waer.org
Progress shared on The Post, City Center projects in downtown Syracuse
Redevelopment on the former home of Syracuse's newspaper is making progress after almost a decade of work. VIP Structures has been working for eight years on what was previously known as The Post-Standard building. But VIP CEO Meg Tidd said despite what you might see on the outside, the project is speeding along.
Syracuse cat lovers are buying bulk, when they can, to combat cat food supply issues
Syracuse, N.Y. – Destiny Luciano, a receptionist at Shop City Animal Hospital, has seen firsthand how the shift in cat food supplies in the United States has changed how the hospital gets food for its patients. “Right now, our food order has to be made at least two weeks...
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Upstate University Hospital insurance dispute could disrupt care for 20,000 patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – Health insurer UnitedHealthcare says a contract dispute with SUNY Upstate University Hospital could potentially disrupt care for about 20,000 Upstate patients in the Syracuse area. Upstate’s contract with UnitedHealthcare expires Dec. 31. If the insurer and hospital don’t reach a contract agreement by then, Upstate patients...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
waer.org
Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices
City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
waer.org
The work begins to hire local for I-81 renovation
The New York Department of Transportation held an information session on Thursday to discuss available apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs for the I-81 project. The state and the city are offering training to get people ready for needed construction work on I-81. The redesign of the highway and community grid project will create jobs. Still, everyone from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to other local workforce partners wants to ensure citizens have a fair chance of getting hired.
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Where’s the Mouse? Inside the Abandoned New Hartford Chuck E. Cheese
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What became of everyone's favorite pizza-peddling, slightly-creepy animatronic mouse?. The building where Chuck E. Cheese and his house band rocked every single night (with no time off)...
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
WKTV
Utica Proud app offers rewards for shopping at local small businesses
UTICA, N.Y. – Patrons of small businesses in Utica can soon earn rewards through a new app called Utica Proud. The free app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play starting Thursday, Nov. 3, will reward local purchases with “Halfmoons," which are points that can be redeemed as cash credits toward future purchases.
Comments / 0