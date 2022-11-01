During November, Syracuse University Libraries is seeking feedback on trial access to several online resources under consideration for its collections. Trial resources have been selected by subject and collection development librarians, with a focus on responding to user requests and bringing new types of tools and content to campus for review. This includes e-book and streaming video collections, research assessment and funding tools, anatomy and physiology modeling, and digital primary source archives in the areas of Black studies and South Asian studies. Other notable resources being trialed include Newspapers.com, Fashion Snoops and the text analysis tool Constellate from JSTOR.

