Syracuse, NY

syr.edu

Jeffrey M. Scruggs Selected to Lead Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees

Syracuse University today announced that Jeffrey M. Scruggs, a highly engaged trustee and respected member of the global finance community, has been selected to lead the University’s Board of Trustees, succeeding current Board Chair Kathleen A. Walters ’73, whose term concludes in May 2023. The members of the Board of Trustees unanimously elected Scruggs, who becomes the first person of color to serve as Board chair.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Libraries Seeks User Feedback on Trial Collections

During November, Syracuse University Libraries is seeking feedback on trial access to several online resources under consideration for its collections. Trial resources have been selected by subject and collection development librarians, with a focus on responding to user requests and bringing new types of tools and content to campus for review. This includes e-book and streaming video collections, research assessment and funding tools, anatomy and physiology modeling, and digital primary source archives in the areas of Black studies and South Asian studies. Other notable resources being trialed include Newspapers.com, Fashion Snoops and the text analysis tool Constellate from JSTOR.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Observer-Dispatch, Times Telegram staff strike after working with what they call 'skeleton crew'

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Observer-Dispatch and Times Telegram staff walked off the job Friday in a one-day strike to tell the parent company, Gannett, "enough is enough." The reporters and photographers rallied outside the Observer-Dispatch building on Genesee Street simultaneously with employees from other Gannett papers in protest of the papers' parent company Gannett's cost-cutting measures.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Progress shared on The Post, City Center projects in downtown Syracuse

Redevelopment on the former home of Syracuse's newspaper is making progress after almost a decade of work. VIP Structures has been working for eight years on what was previously known as The Post-Standard building. But VIP CEO Meg Tidd said despite what you might see on the outside, the project is speeding along.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices

City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

The work begins to hire local for I-81 renovation

The New York Department of Transportation held an information session on Thursday to discuss available apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs for the I-81 project. The state and the city are offering training to get people ready for needed construction work on I-81. The redesign of the highway and community grid project will create jobs. Still, everyone from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to other local workforce partners wants to ensure citizens have a fair chance of getting hired.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Proud app offers rewards for shopping at local small businesses

UTICA, N.Y. – Patrons of small businesses in Utica can soon earn rewards through a new app called Utica Proud. The free app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play starting Thursday, Nov. 3, will reward local purchases with “Halfmoons," which are points that can be redeemed as cash credits toward future purchases.
UTICA, NY

