Footage of Washington school board director Talauna Reed shouting ‘f–k the police’ angers parents

Parents from Washington state’s Olympia School District are outraged over footage showing a newly appointed school board director slamming police officers as “pigs” and shouting “f—k the police” during protests.

“It amazes me how those pigs can sit over there to watch us peacefully … talk about what we want changed in this state,” Talauna Reed said in 2021. “And they don’t pay attention until we tear s—t up. So, before I get started, tear everything up in this f—king city until they do what we want them to do.”

Alesha Perkins, a mom concerned by Reed’s stance, called the school board’s appointment “completely baffling.”

“I think the larger issue here, Ms. Reed aside, is that we clearly have a school board that was bound and determined to place her in this position, proving themselves incapable of making reasonable decisions,” Perkins said Tuesday.

She told “Fox & Friends First” host Todd Piro that the local community was allowed no say in determining whether Reed was given a position on the school board and doubled down on her claims that the board is “ideologically driven.”

“They were determined, at all costs, to have Ms. Reed appointed,” she said.

Despite the uproar from parents like Perkins, the school district affirmed its decision to hire Reed.

Parents are outraged after Olympia School District in Washington named Talauna Reed as the new school board director. Thurston County Chamber/Youtube

“During the interview process, she showed herself to be a committed and thoughtful advocate for the students of our school district,” the board said.

“We look forward to working with her to address pressing equity and inclusion issues in our school district.”

The board added its belief that Reed will be an “important voice and partner” moving forward.

Video emerged of Reed calling police officers “pigs” and shouting “f—k the police” during protests. FOX NEWS

“It’s made a laughingstock of our school board, and it’s just really unfortunate for our community, for our students that deserve better representation,” Perkins added, also mentioning Reed’s criminal history.

“Ms. Reed has been shown to have an extensive criminal record that should have immediately excluded her from this position. It’s really a question as to how this could happen.”