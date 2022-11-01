Elon Musk Gets Armored and Gothic in Warrior Costume With Mother Maye as Cruella Deville for Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Mother-and-son duo Elon and Maye Musk arrived on the red carpet for Heidi Klum ’s 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York, with Elon looking warrior-ready and Maye in a gothic-inspired ensemble.

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum ’s 21st annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur on Oct. 31 in New York City.

Elon, who has recently made headlines after completing his acquisition of Twitter and taking over as the company’s chief executive officer, wore a full suit of crimson armor that took inspiration from medieval and samurai combat-wear.

His mother Maye went for a more fashion-inspired costume that she described on Instagram as “Cruella Deville’s cooler sister.”

Maye Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur on Oct. 31 in New York City.

For her look, Maye wore a long leather trenchcoat, a black dress with a fishnet neckline and black combat boots with a pearl-embellished top shaft. Maye had her hair done in a bob with half dyed black to emulate Cruella’s signature black-and-white hairstyle.

She went dramatic with her makeup, including contoured pink cheekbones, a sparkling ruby red lip and shimmering silver eyeshadow.

Stylist Stephanie Tricola dressed the pair. She has also styled Dove Cameron and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

In addition to his Twitter venture, Elon has also dived into the fragrance world, launching a men’s scent in October called Burnt Hair . The product retails for $100 on Boring Company’s website, which was originally a company Elon founded for American infrastructure and tunnel construction.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween party returned after a two-year hiatus. Klum began teasing the return of her annual soiree in June with videos about her costume fittings. Klum is known for her over-the-top costumes, which have ranged from her being a dominatrix to dressing up as an elderly version of herself. This year’s party was hosted by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.