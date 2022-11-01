Read full article on original website
Lafayette Square Mall reopening delayed
As work on transforming the former Lafayette Square Mall into Window to the World continues, developers now say it will not open later this month as originally planned.
IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers
Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
Current Publishing
A look inside Republic Services’ north Indy recycling facility
Recyclables collected in the Republic Services blue bins in Carmel and surrounding areas end up at the company’s recycling facility south of I-465 and west of Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The facility, which uses optics, magnets and several other technologies to sort recyclable materials, processes up to 25 tons of material an hour. Craig Lutz, Republic Services manager of municipal sales, said contamination levels have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, leading to many items intended to be recycled ending up in a landfill. To prevent contamination, Lutz advises, “When in doubt, throw it out.” (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
WISH-TV
Saturday’s Monumental Marathon to close Indianapolis roads, IndyGo stations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon returns Saturday. The race takes participants through the heart of downtown, past city landmarks, and through historic neighborhoods. Road restrictions are scheduled at various times beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers say some of the closures could last through 5 p.m.,...
Current Publishing
Path to the future: Demolition of old City Hall clears way for new building
Fishers City Hall is sinking. The building, which used to be the Town Hall until Fishers became a city in 2015, was built in 1991. Because of a water table hidden under its surface, city officials decided last year that the infrastructure was failing. A new three-story City Hall is set to be completed in the spring of 2024 and be home to the new Arts and Municipal Complex.
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
Inside Indiana Business
CICF, Indianapolis Foundation chief to retire
Brian Payne will retire as president and CEO of Central Indiana Community Foundation and The Indianapolis Foundation on June 30 after 22 years with the organizations, CICF announced Friday. Payne, who spearheaded development of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and recently refocused the community foundation on equity and inclusion issues, led...
Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping
INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
readthereporter.com
Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Hiring Hoosiers: Christkindlmarkt looking for seasonal employees
Once again, Carmel Christkindlmarkt and its vendors are looking for folks with holiday cheer to work from November 19 through December 30.
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
wrtv.com
IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Growing gap between talent demand and supply
A new report from Ascend Indiana, the state’s workforce development initiative, and EmployIndy shows a widening gap between demand for highly skilled, highly educated workers and the number of Indiana students pursuing college degrees who could one day fill those jobs. The report is intended to illustrate major changes to the supply and demand for talent in the state and in central Indiana. The organizations say as pandemic restrictions began to ease, it left behind what they call a “vast and permanent shift” away from postsecondary enrollment by Indiana residents.
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis educators see disruption, uncertainty
Tina Ahlgren has taught at four different schools since 2012. She may soon move to number five. Ahlgren left T.C. Howe Community High School a decade ago, when the state took over the underperforming school and gave it to a charter operator. She left Shortridge High School in 2015, when...
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
North Split reopening likely delayed until early 2023
An INDOT spokesperson said supply-chain issues and labor shortages place a more realistic reopening date for the North Split to be sometime in early 2023.
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
indyschild.com
Little Free Pantry: One local mom is helping Indianapolis neighborhoods tackle food insecurity
What looks like an unassuming box, just a few cubic feet in size, is a life-saving container, a community connector, and an awareness raiser. And moreover, the Little Free Pantry has been a life-changing experience for Indianapolis resident, Elizabeth Friedland. A few months ago, Elizabeth stumbled upon a Facebook post...
