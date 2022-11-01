ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WFYI

IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers

Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

A look inside Republic Services’ north Indy recycling facility

Recyclables collected in the Republic Services blue bins in Carmel and surrounding areas end up at the company’s recycling facility south of I-465 and west of Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The facility, which uses optics, magnets and several other technologies to sort recyclable materials, processes up to 25 tons of material an hour. Craig Lutz, Republic Services manager of municipal sales, said contamination levels have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, leading to many items intended to be recycled ending up in a landfill. To prevent contamination, Lutz advises, “When in doubt, throw it out.” (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Saturday’s Monumental Marathon to close Indianapolis roads, IndyGo stations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon returns Saturday. The race takes participants through the heart of downtown, past city landmarks, and through historic neighborhoods. Road restrictions are scheduled at various times beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers say some of the closures could last through 5 p.m.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Path to the future: Demolition of old City Hall clears way for new building

Fishers City Hall is sinking. The building, which used to be the Town Hall until Fishers became a city in 2015, was built in 1991. Because of a water table hidden under its surface, city officials decided last year that the infrastructure was failing. A new three-story City Hall is set to be completed in the spring of 2024 and be home to the new Arts and Municipal Complex.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CICF, Indianapolis Foundation chief to retire

Brian Payne will retire as president and CEO of Central Indiana Community Foundation and The Indianapolis Foundation on June 30 after 22 years with the organizations, CICF announced Friday. Payne, who spearheaded development of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and recently refocused the community foundation on equity and inclusion issues, led...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers

Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Study: Growing gap between talent demand and supply

A new report from Ascend Indiana, the state’s workforce development initiative, and EmployIndy shows a widening gap between demand for highly skilled, highly educated workers and the number of Indiana students pursuing college degrees who could one day fill those jobs. The report is intended to illustrate major changes to the supply and demand for talent in the state and in central Indiana. The organizations say as pandemic restrictions began to ease, it left behind what they call a “vast and permanent shift” away from postsecondary enrollment by Indiana residents.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis educators see disruption, uncertainty

Tina Ahlgren has taught at four different schools since 2012. She may soon move to number five. Ahlgren left T.C. Howe Community High School a decade ago, when the state took over the underperforming school and gave it to a charter operator. She left Shortridge High School in 2015, when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

