Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets 2021's Best Game
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play 2021's best game, or at least 2021's Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards last year. As you may know, it's fairly common for Nintendo to get games after they come to other platforms. It Takes Two from developer Hazelight Studios and publisher EA is just the latest example. After coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, last year, it finally came to Switch yesterday, November 4.
ComicBook
Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game Live on Kickstarter
The Cowboy Bebop tabletop roleplaying game is live on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding campaign for the Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game has raised over $350,000 with over a week remaining, making it one of the top-funding RPG Kickstarters of the year. The new game is being developed by Don't Panic Games and Mana Project Studios and places players in the role of a group of bounty hunters working on a score with increasingly dangerous stakes. Also included are rules on how to incorporate key characters from the Cowboy Bebop series into the game, bringing in characters like Spike Spiegel in as either allies or hinderances to the party.
ComicBook
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Review: Refined Yet Mindless Fun
For our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign review, click here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer is a natural extension of its predecessor, for better or worse. It's a mostly safe multiplayer experience that sprinkles in quality-of=life changes, a couple of new modes like Prisoner Rescue that put spins on existing game types, and builds out some of the features. This is a refined sequel rather than a big overhaul, and the fact of the matter is, whether that appeals to you or not will depend on your taste in Call of Duty games.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rewards Vault Edition Owners After Controversial Release
Infinity Ward is trying to make up for the controversial release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Vault Edition. Call of Duty is one of the biggest releases in the gaming industry each year, often it's the biggest release. As such, Activision loves to capitalize on this by selling various special editions. Before digital games became the dominant way of buying games, the series would release extravagant collector's editions with things like mini-fridges, drones, night vision goggles, and other fancy things that reflected some key item in that year's title. As things have shifted toward digital releases, Activision has opted to reward players with in-game items ranging from skins to boosters.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Turns a Beloved Hero Into a Season 3 Nightmare
Mob Psycho 100 has kicked in the climax of the first major arc of the third and likely final season of the anime, and the newest episode of the series has turned a beloved hero into a major nightmare for Shigeo Kageyama! The third season of the series started out with Shigeo wondering about what he should do in the future, but while that was going on something insidious was brewing in the background. The "Divine Tree" that Shigeo had sprouted from a broccoli in the second season seemingly was brought into a strange new plan that Dimple had been cooking up.
ComicBook
Hideo Kojima Addresses Studio Acquisition Speculation and Rumors
Hideo Kojima has addressed the recent speculation and rumors that companies are bidding on his studio, Kojima Productions. Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative and renowned creators in gaming. His games are always incredibly unique and original and while they don't always resonate with everyone, they're commercially viable. Many of his games sell quite well and are almost always critical darlings, so it's no surprise he's a hot commodity. Kojima famously partnered with PlayStation for Death Stranding just a couple of months after leaving Konami and he has also made a pact with Xbox for some unknown cloud-based game. He is friendly with everyone and it seems like he wants to keep it that way.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Why Piccolo Vs. 17 Reigns Supreme To This Day
Get ready Dragon Ball fans because it is time to hop into the Time Machine and re-examine one of the best battles to ever take place in the Shonen franchise's history and what made it work so well. During the Android Saga, there was a time where things were quite different to the status quo of the past, as Piccolo was the strongest Z-Fighter, Goku was out of commission, and the Androids were roaming the Earth to have fun and eventually kill Son. This era also heralded one of the best fights in Piccolo Vs. 17.
ComicBook
Marvel's Loki: Miss Minutes Almost Looked Like Another Disney Character
After Miss Minutes debuted in Loki, the character quickly became a favorite amongst fans. On paper, the charming avatar of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) was a happy-go-lucky character and a general pleasure to be around. As the series progressed, however, the character's more sinister intentions were revealed, including her involvement in one of the show's biggest jump scares. While the character's design ultimately pulled inspiration from mid-century advertisements, there was a time she was imagined as something more similar to Cogsworth from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
ComicBook
Survivor Host Jeff Probst Confirms a Major Element of the Game Is Changing for Good
Survivor has been making some changes to its returning from the pandemic, using the post-Winners at War seasons to usher in a new era of the iconic reality competition. The game is now shorter, going from 39 days to just 26, and it has been experimenting with a ton of new twists. Some of those twists, like the infamous hourglass, are already gone. Others are here to stay. The new merge is one of those wrinkles that is here to stay.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Creator Kicks Off Gon vs. Yusuke With Yu Yu Hakusho Crossover
Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump with the highly anticipated next batch of chapters for the series, but the creator has also kicked off a dream fight between Gon and the hero of his previous work, Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho! Togashi's long and storied career is currently being celebrated in Japan with a special exhibition highlighting not only Hunter x Hunter's new chapters, but Yu Yu Hakusho's 30th anime anniversary, and Togashi's entire career as a whole by showing off the many characters who have made impacts over the years.
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
ComicBook
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
ComicBook
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
ComicBook
Marvel's Alligator Loki Almost Looked Very Different
Loki almost had Alligator Loki looking quite a bit different in the Disney+ show. In the new book, Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series, a couple of different designs for for the reptilian Asgardian are shown off. In the pictures, they tried out versions of Alligator Loki with short horns, long horns, and a some in-between. It's fun to think about, especially with how much of a stir the reptile caused when he appeared midway through the show. Tom Hiddleston's trickster god was always going to have variants in the series, but a lot of fans wondered how far Marvel would be willing to push the envelope. Check out the different Gator Loki looks right here.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
ComicBook
Griffin Santopietro Talks Anthony's Journey in Cobra Kai and Reveals What He Hopes to Explore in Season 6
Netflix's Cobra Kai delivered another stellar season with season 5, and part of the magic of the show is seeing how these characters grow and evolve in their approach to each other as well as what they hope to achieve in the world of martial arts. Both couldn't be more applicable to Anthony Larusso, who is played by the talented Griffin Santopietro. Anthony has gone from someone not interested in his father's legacy in the least and somewhat of a bully to embracing the dojo and a better version of himself throughout the series, and in season 5 we truly see that transformation start to shift into overdrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Santopietro all about Anthony's evolution in seasons 4 and 5, as well as what he hopes to explore in a possible season 6.
Comments / 0