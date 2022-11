West Orange, N.J. – Fordham golf opened play at the annual Metropolitan Intercollegiate, hosted by Wagner at the Montclair Golf Club, finishing the opening round at a collective 18-over 298 in fourth out of eight squads. Fairleigh Dickinson ended the day atop the leaderboard at 1-under, led by Jaime Julve at 3-under in a share of the individual lead. Fordham was led by both P.J. O'Rourke and Jake Mrva at 2-over.

