WDIO-TV
Free Air Time: Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District candidate Dick Ausman
As we head closer to Election Day, WDIO News is giving candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to...
WDIO-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota Attorney General candidate Keith Ellison
As we head closer to Election Day, WDIO News is giving candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to...
WDIO-TV
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ November 3rd
With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and hunting seasons beginning, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for November 3rd are from the Lunds, Grace Povhe, Jack Bloomfield, and Lillee Ankarlo.
WDIO-TV
Northeastern Minnesota outlook for Saturday’s firearms deer opener
T-minus two days until the first shots ring out in the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shares what you can expect in Northland woods. “In northeastern Minnesota deer populations have struggled to recover from several severe winters and the winter of 2021 was indeed...
WDIO-TV
Business is booming for Northland film industry
While many movies are filmed in places like Hollywood, more have been filmed in the Northland lately. “The Upper Midwest Film Office has been around since December of 2020,” said Executive Director Shari Marshik. “The Upper Minnesota Film Office was actually started in 1985. So the industry has been here since the 95, but we’re really the last two years it’s taken off.”
WDIO-TV
2022 Minnesota firearm deer hunting season begins
Saturday marked the beginning of firearm deer hunting season in Minnesota. And according to Chalstrom’s owner, John Chalstrom, it’s going to be a busy one. The hunting goods store received their first deer for processing at about 10:00am Saturday morning. Speaking on the opening weekend John says, “From...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending.
WDIO-TV
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
WDIO-TV
Burning restrictions issued for portions of Minnesota
With an increase in wildfire risk due to dry conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning across much of Minnesota. Counties included in the burning restrictions are:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Crow...
WDIO-TV
Nevada ACLU requests probe into alleged partisan hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state Wednesday to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close.
WDIO-TV
Emergency repairs complete, North Shore Scenic Drive reopens
Excessive erosion along Highway 61 forced a road closure for several weeks in front of New Scenic Café. In an update from St. Louis County Friday, emergency repairs are complete and the North Shore Scenic Drive is now open. Crews have been working to stabilize the road for the...
WDIO-TV
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not think he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was questioned by law enforcement...
