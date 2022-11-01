While many movies are filmed in places like Hollywood, more have been filmed in the Northland lately. “The Upper Midwest Film Office has been around since December of 2020,” said Executive Director Shari Marshik. “The Upper Minnesota Film Office was actually started in 1985. So the industry has been here since the 95, but we’re really the last two years it’s taken off.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO