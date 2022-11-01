ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Tammy Ellebracht
3d ago

You had that already, then tore out the public pool. You should have improved on what you currently had. Still no public pool for our community 😕

plantcityobserver.com

2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program Application Period Opens

Plant City civic associations and special taxing districts can apply for the influx of cash until Nov. 14. Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to invest in their communities and create a legacy for years to come via an influx of cash. Applications are open for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Downtown Wildwood revitalization project moves forward

Wildwood residents may soon be able to drive downtown, find easy parking in a new garage on the west side of U.S. Highway 301 and take a short stroll to The Railyard where they can enjoy an evening with dinner and live music. That is the vision presented Monday during...
WILDWOOD, FL
wmfe.org

Wildwood takes ‘a great first step’ toward transforming its downtown

Wildwood took a big step Monday toward transforming its downtown, with approvals for a parking garage and a commercial building with shops, restaurants and outdoor spaces. The development is called The Railyard, a nod to Wildwood’s railroad heritage. It will use city property near City Hall along the west side of Main Street, which is U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Who are the outsiders?

The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill resident injured in garage fire

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a garage fire in Spring Hill. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth D. Wannen said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, crews responded to a call about a residential fire in the 10,000 block of Tassel Street. During the call, a neighbor reported seeing fire emanating from a garage, heavy smoke from the eves, and hearing people screaming inside the attached residence.
SPRING HILL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Newly remodeled Walmart in Bartow opens Friday

BARTOW, Fla. — Shoppers in Bartow will soon be able to walk the aisles of the newly renovated Walmart Supercenter. The ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodeled Walmart on East Van Fleet Drive will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The "much-anticipated" remodel is finally complete,...
BARTOW, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market

TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
FLORIDA STATE

