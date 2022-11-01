Read full article on original website
What is Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund and what does it do for struggling homeowners?
Homeowner Assistance Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to combat COVID-19-related setbacks. Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund is the state’s fund for Hoosiers. One listener wondered why applications were taking long to process and if others struggled with foreclosures in the process. John Brengle...
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Early voting numbers down in Indiana just a few days out from Election Day
The number of Hoosiers voting early – whether in-person or by mail – is down this fall compared to past elections. The percentage of people who voted early in Indiana has been on the rise for a decade, when you separate out midterm and presidential elections – which is usually a good idea, considering far more people vote in presidential elections.
Abortion care provider sues Attorney General Todd Rokita over 'improper' investigations
Dr. Caitlin Bernard is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita over his investigation into the abortion care she provided to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Thursday. Records show that Bernard filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing an abortion to...
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles faces more than 40 charges, including multiple counts of theft, fraud, and forgery
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles faces more than 40 charges including multiple counts of theft, fraud, and forgery. A lawsuit was filed in the Tippecanoe County Superior Court on Wednesday. Coles resigned from her position in October, leaving just before a judge was set to hear a case to remove her.
