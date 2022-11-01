ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbaa.org

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
wbaa.org

Early voting numbers down in Indiana just a few days out from Election Day

The number of Hoosiers voting early – whether in-person or by mail – is down this fall compared to past elections. The percentage of people who voted early in Indiana has been on the rise for a decade, when you separate out midterm and presidential elections – which is usually a good idea, considering far more people vote in presidential elections.
