Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday.

“Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

Muscadin, 22, grew up in the seaside city of Gonaives, Haiti, and moved to the U.S. in 2006 to pursue basketball. He played at Sunrise Christian Academy and Life Prep Academy, both in Kansas, along with Aspire Academy in Kentucky, where he grew into a four-star prospect that had scholarship offers from a number of high-major programs.

The 6-foot-10 center chose the Jayhawks and appeared in 11 games during the 2020-21 season, including a loss to Southern California in the NCAA Tournament, and was teammates with many on last season’s national championship team.

Muscadin transferred to New Mexico after the season, starting nine of 12 games and averaging 9.3 points before leaving the program last December. At the time, Lobos coach Richard Pitino called it a mutual decision to part ways.

Muscadin had returned to Kansas to watch the Jayhawks play Nevada and was traveling to Wichita afterward when the crash happened on a stretch of interstate. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Muscadin was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle “went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to rest on the fence line” south of Topeka.

Self said Muscadin, who turned 22 in August, had been in a “non-responsive state” since the crash.

The driver, Alaceyia Howard, was hospitalized with minor injuries from the crash.

“The Lobo community is saddened today by the passing of former New Mexico basketball player Gethro Muscadin,” the program tweeted Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.”

This story has been corrected to show that Muscadin was 22, not 20.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

