Steelers WR Chase Claypool traded to Chicago Bears at NFL trade deadline

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash up against the NFL trade deadline and traded WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

In return, the Steelers received a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former-2nd round pick made an immediate impact for the black-and-gold upon his debut on 2020, scoring his first touchdown in only his second game in a home tilt against the Denver Broncos.

Steelers fans remember his huge game against the state rival Philadelphia Eagles, catching three touchdowns and racking up 110 yards and 11 catches.

The dynamic play of Claypool, and fellow WRs Diontae Johnson and Juju Smith-Schuster helped propel the Steelers to a playoff berth in 2020, losing to the Cleveland Browns 48-37.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

