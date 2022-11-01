PCPD receives three radar detectors because of its participation in enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement Program. Not everyone will be happy that the Plant City Police Department received recognition on Oct. 27 for its participation in the Florida Department of Transporta- tion’s (FDOT) Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program, a six month long program focused on enhanced speed traf- fic enforcement.

