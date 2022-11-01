ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Plant City Police Department recognized by Florida Department of Transportation

PCPD receives three radar detectors because of its participation in enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement Program. Not everyone will be happy that the Plant City Police Department received recognition on Oct. 27 for its participation in the Florida Department of Transporta- tion’s (FDOT) Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program, a six month long program focused on enhanced speed traf- fic enforcement.
PLANT CITY, FL
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

