Pasco could stop charging residents directly to repave their streets
If you've moved to Pasco County in recent years, you may have been in for a shock when your street was repaved and you got stuck with a big part of the bill.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Police Department recognized by Florida Department of Transportation
PCPD receives three radar detectors because of its participation in enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement Program. Not everyone will be happy that the Plant City Police Department received recognition on Oct. 27 for its participation in the Florida Department of Transporta- tion’s (FDOT) Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program, a six month long program focused on enhanced speed traf- fic enforcement.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office, DEA Collect 349 Pounds Of Medication At Prescription Take Back Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office partnered with the DEA for a Prescription Take Back Day event last Saturday, Oct. 29. Citizens dropped off their unused and expired medication to be properly disposed of and kept out of the wrong hands. Pasco Sheriff’s Office
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
hernandonewstoday.com
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022
Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Two men suspected of going on a violent criminal mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist, and left another man injured, are now in custody, police said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Elderly Valrico man left for dead after ‘senseless’ attack, deputies say
An elderly man is fighting for his life after he was "senselessly and viciously" attacked by a 22-year-old Valrico man Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman
The two suspects recorded themselves and even texted each other about the crime spree that ended in a random murder
Another crash causes delays on I-75 South in Hillsborough County
A crash is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 75 in Seffner.
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
3 girls hit by pickup truck after running across Manatee County road, troopers say
Three girls were hurt in a Manatee County crash late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus sent 5 students to the hospital
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A Seffner truck driver was arrested for causing a school bus crash that sent five students to the hospital in March, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say the crash happened when 35-year-old Frederick Campbell was driving behind a school bus carrying...
