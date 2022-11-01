ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Caregiver indicted in abuse of vulnerable adult, TBI says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman from West Memphis, Ark., was indicted following an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

On June 3, TBI began its investigation into Catherine Daniels after receiving information of alleged abuse, officials said in a release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnJ7b_0iuefWSA00

On May 30, while working as an in-home caregiver, Daniels assaulted a patient at a home in the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane, TBI said.

A Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniels with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult on Oct. 31.

On October 31, she was taken into custody by TBI and booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility.

Her bond is set at $10,000, officials said.

Daniels is no longer employed as a caregiver.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Postal nightmares continue as mail thefts increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays approaching, many are on alert for mail thefts and "porch pirates." This is an issue the United States Postal Service tries to minimize. After previous reports of thieves stealing from postal mailboxes, more residents reached out to ABC 24 about similar issues. Sarah...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments

Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

$10K award available for information about August murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information. The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man booted from RockHouse Live kidnaps friend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who offered to give a friend a ride says he got a lot more than he bargained for when the friend pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. Police said the victim was able to get away, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dartavius Fason, was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy