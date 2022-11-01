26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones

Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.

New Netflix releases (November 1)

In all, the first day of November has brought a total of 26 new movies and shows to watch, kicking off a big month for the streaming giant that will soon include a new season of The Crown and Warrior Nun plus movies like Enola Holmes 2.

The new Netflix releases today, meanwhile, are almost exclusively third-party additions to the streamer — save for a couple of exceptions. Those include the Netflix original movie The Takeover, about an ethical hacker who’s framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal and who must then evade police while trying to find the criminals blackmailing her.

Also debuting today is a new season of the Netflix kids’ series Gabby’s Dollhouse. From Netflix: “Cute cats, quirky crafts, and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.”

Beyond those originals, meanwhile, here’s a snapshot of some of the other new releases also available to stream on Netflix starting today:

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Takeover 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

(For the full list of all 26 new releases coming today plus everything else set to be released this month, visit our guide on everything new on Netflix in November 2022).

