ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5iv8_0iuefDvb00

Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.

New Netflix releases (November 1)

In all, the first day of November has brought a total of 26 new movies and shows to watch, kicking off a big month for the streaming giant that will soon include a new season of The Crown and Warrior Nun plus movies like Enola Holmes 2.

: The 3 Netflix series dominating the streamer in the US today

The new Netflix releases today, meanwhile, are almost exclusively third-party additions to the streamer — save for a couple of exceptions. Those include the Netflix original movie The Takeover, about an ethical hacker who’s framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal and who must then evade police while trying to find the criminals blackmailing her.

Also debuting today is a new season of the Netflix kids’ series Gabby’s Dollhouse. From Netflix: “Cute cats, quirky crafts, and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.”

Beyond those originals, meanwhile, here’s a snapshot of some of the other new releases also available to stream on Netflix starting today:

  • The Bad Guys
  • The Bodyguard
  • Key & Peele: Season 1
  • Key & Peele: Season 2
  • Key & Peele: Season 3
  • Man on a Ledge
  • The Mask of Zorro
  • Mile 22
  • Moneyball
  • Notting Hill
  • Oblivion
  • Top Gear: Season 31
  • Training Day
  • Up in the Air

(For the full list of all 26 new releases coming today plus everything else set to be released this month, visit our guide on everything new on Netflix in November 2022).

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Tyla

New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema

People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
BGR.com

BGR.com

346K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy