Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
WLTX.com
How much money are candidates for South Carolina federal, state races spending?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the days leading to the Nov. 8 election, an avalanche of mail, television ads, billboards, and yard signs are reaching South Carolina voters. There's no telling who will be victorious on election day, but public records can tell us who raised the most cash during the campaign season.
WMBF
Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Marion County councilman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
14% in South Carolina have already cast ballots with new early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 14% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the 2022 general election after the state opened up no excuse early voting to all for the first time. More than 438,000 early votes and 51,500 absentee votes were in as of...
wach.com
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
McMaster challenged by former Congressman Cunningham in bid for SC governorship
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing a spirited challenge as he bids for a second term against former Congressman Joe Cunningham in a race defined by key issues, including the economy and abortion access. McMaster, a Republican, touts his past four years of work...
WYFF4.com
McMaster, Cunningham face off in South Carolina governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster faces challenger Joe Cunningham in the race for governor of South Carolina. McMaster has a long history in public service. In 1981, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. He's been attorney general...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
South Carolina: What to expect on election night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republicans in South Carolina have steadily increased their hold on elected offices, occupying all statewide elected seats and all but one spot in the state’s seven-member U.S. House delegation. There have been some localized red-to-blue flips in recent years, but in many cases the state’s primaries, rather than general balloting, are the more contentious elections.
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
South Carolina shatters one-day early voting record by 10,000 ballots
South Carolina has broken its one-day early voting record, state officials said Thursday, with nearly 50,000 ballots cast.
WMBF
South Carolina continues to break early voting records
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina continues to break early voting records in the lead-up to the general election. The South Carolina State Election Commission said Wednesday, Nov. 2 saw 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers, breaking records. In total 383,000 people have voted early. An additional 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
wtoc.com
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
South Carolina's solar energy capacity continues to grow
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1