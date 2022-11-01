ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Michigan Daily

The Michigan Daily sits down with Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates

In preparation for the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8, The Michigan Daily sat down with the two candidates running for the Ann Arbor Mayor to discuss their background, experience and goals for office. These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity. Christopher Taylor. The Michigan Daily: Can you...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

In Solidarity with the Black Student Union: “More Than Four” and the fight for Equity

On Tuesday night, posters reading “Care about Black students?” were thrown onto the concrete throughout the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. Mere hours after an emotionally powerful and unifying gathering of Black U-M students in support of radically challenging the University’s policies and handling of the Black experience, the Black student body is reminded of the University’s true disposition: one of disregard, disrespect and outright rejection. That an anonymous member of the community felt it an appropriate representation of the campus to vandalize protest material suggests a campus-wide tacit approval of systemic silencing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

The Michigan Daily sits down with State Senate District 14 candidates ahead of elections

In preparation for the midterm elections, The Michigan Daily sat down with the candidates for the Michigan State Senate for district 14 to talk about their background, previous experiences and goals for the upcoming term. The contested election will take place between Democrat Sue Shink and Republican Tom Golding. The winner will serve a four year term starting on Jan. 1. Golding did not respond in time for publication.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
KOMU

State health department issues health advisory as RSV cases rise

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a health advisory Wednesday regarding the increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the state. RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Michigan Daily

McCarthy and the Michigan offense are playing through the kinks

After the UConn game, there was some buzz about J.J. McCarthy going to New York, as he had the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman trophy. In what he played of the early-season blowouts, the sophomore quarterback performed very well. But the sudden jump to being named alongside college football’s elite didn’t come from that — it came from the enormous expectations placed upon McCarthy’s shoulders before he even stepped foot on campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Charlie Pappalardo: Michigan’s ranking says nothing about its future, but it says something about Brandon Naurato’s

On Monday, U.S. College Hockey Online released its weekly rankings — the gold standard for NCAA hockey. And following a 7-1 start, a weekend sweep of Western Michigan and upset losses sustained by Minnesota and St. Cloud, the Michigan hockey team leapfrogged three spots to seize the No. 1 ranking. The Wolverines, for at least a week, are the king of the hill.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

With West in net, Michigan offense drops its end of the bargain

STATE COLLEGE — For the first time in 50 games, Erik Portillo didn’t start a game for the Michigan hockey team. Sidelined with an illness, the junior goaltender didn’t make the trip to Penn State. Forced to rely on junior backup Noah West, the Wolverines seemed to have their work cut out for them from jump Friday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge on Oct. 28 ordered for $94,000 --for fees and litigation costs -- to be taxed against the Cooper County Public Board of Health. A jury earlier this year said Cooper County's health board violated the Missouri Sunshine Act when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group The post Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city.  Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes

Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
COLUMBIA, MO

