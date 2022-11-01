Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan Daily
The Michigan Daily sits down with Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates
In preparation for the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8, The Michigan Daily sat down with the two candidates running for the Ann Arbor Mayor to discuss their background, experience and goals for office. These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity. Christopher Taylor. The Michigan Daily: Can you...
Michigan Daily
In Solidarity with the Black Student Union: “More Than Four” and the fight for Equity
On Tuesday night, posters reading “Care about Black students?” were thrown onto the concrete throughout the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. Mere hours after an emotionally powerful and unifying gathering of Black U-M students in support of radically challenging the University’s policies and handling of the Black experience, the Black student body is reminded of the University’s true disposition: one of disregard, disrespect and outright rejection. That an anonymous member of the community felt it an appropriate representation of the campus to vandalize protest material suggests a campus-wide tacit approval of systemic silencing.
Michigan Daily
The Michigan Daily sits down with Ann Arbor City Council candidates before elections
In preparation for the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8, The Michigan Daily sat down with candidates in the Ann Arbor City Council race to discuss their background, experience and goals for office. All races are uncontested with the exception of Ward 5. These interviews have been edited and condensed...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
Michigan Daily
The Michigan Daily sits down with State Senate District 14 candidates ahead of elections
In preparation for the midterm elections, The Michigan Daily sat down with the candidates for the Michigan State Senate for district 14 to talk about their background, previous experiences and goals for the upcoming term. The contested election will take place between Democrat Sue Shink and Republican Tom Golding. The winner will serve a four year term starting on Jan. 1. Golding did not respond in time for publication.
KOMU
State health department issues health advisory as RSV cases rise
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a health advisory Wednesday regarding the increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the state. RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Michigan Daily
Michigan lacks energy, loses puck battles in 3-0 drubbing by Penn State
STATE COLLEGE — Last year, the Michigan hockey team was ranked No. 1 in the nation twice throughout the regular season. Both times, the Wolverines lost the next game they played and amassed a 1-3 record with the distinction. As such, that ranking never lasted for more than a week.
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Michigan Daily
McCarthy and the Michigan offense are playing through the kinks
After the UConn game, there was some buzz about J.J. McCarthy going to New York, as he had the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman trophy. In what he played of the early-season blowouts, the sophomore quarterback performed very well. But the sudden jump to being named alongside college football’s elite didn’t come from that — it came from the enormous expectations placed upon McCarthy’s shoulders before he even stepped foot on campus.
Michigan Daily
Charlie Pappalardo: Michigan’s ranking says nothing about its future, but it says something about Brandon Naurato’s
On Monday, U.S. College Hockey Online released its weekly rankings — the gold standard for NCAA hockey. And following a 7-1 start, a weekend sweep of Western Michigan and upset losses sustained by Minnesota and St. Cloud, the Michigan hockey team leapfrogged three spots to seize the No. 1 ranking. The Wolverines, for at least a week, are the king of the hill.
Michigan Daily
With West in net, Michigan offense drops its end of the bargain
STATE COLLEGE — For the first time in 50 games, Erik Portillo didn’t start a game for the Michigan hockey team. Sidelined with an illness, the junior goaltender didn’t make the trip to Penn State. Forced to rely on junior backup Noah West, the Wolverines seemed to have their work cut out for them from jump Friday night.
Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge on Oct. 28 ordered for $94,000 --for fees and litigation costs -- to be taxed against the Cooper County Public Board of Health. A jury earlier this year said Cooper County's health board violated the Missouri Sunshine Act when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group The post Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes
Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance
Columbia police have arrested a man accused of making a threat toward a screening of a local movie. The post Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Michigan Daily
In exhibition game, Greta Kampschroeder displays what she brings on both ends of the court
Coming into the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball team’s exhibition game on Saturday, a lot of uncertainty remained about what the team would look like on the court. Until tipoff, it wasn’t clear who would start and what its rotations would look like. And one of the...
