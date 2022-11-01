After the UConn game, there was some buzz about J.J. McCarthy going to New York, as he had the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman trophy. In what he played of the early-season blowouts, the sophomore quarterback performed very well. But the sudden jump to being named alongside college football’s elite didn’t come from that — it came from the enormous expectations placed upon McCarthy’s shoulders before he even stepped foot on campus.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO