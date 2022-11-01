Read full article on original website
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
Two law enforcement veterans and a write-in vie for Ontario County sheriff
CANANDAIGUA -- Just over a year ago, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson resigned, setting up a race this year featuring two front-runners -- a 20-year veteran of the department against a retired State Police sergeant now working as coordinator of district safety for the Victor school district -- and a write-in candidate.
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Suspect arrested for robbing retired RPD officer after he was fatally shot
Officers said the gun has not been recovered.
Police Investigating the Looting of a Rochester Food Cupboard
Rochester police are looking for the people who looted the nonprofit Community Food Cupboard of Rochester twice in the last two weeks. Administrator Maribeth Weed tells News10NBC a window was smashed in October and thieves took $2,500 worth of merchandise -- including laundry detergent, diapers, shampoo and some food items.
Man taken into custody after police standoff in Corn Hill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 70s was taken into custody after Rochester police said he threatened a man with a shotgun in the Corn Hill neighborhood. RPD officers responded to the Corn Hill Area just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. They closed down Adams Street in between Clarissa Street and Ford Street while responding to the call.
Police: 1 child, 2 adults injured in Newark shooting
The Newark Police Department says a shooting left a 6-year-old girl and two adults injured.
2 Teens Detained After Gun Found in Rochester Charter School
Rochester police say a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are being detained after a gun was found at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue late this morning. The two students were found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun at about 11:30...
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting, Irondequoit censure
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
Police identify body found in Livingston County
Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
Police: Drunk Clarendon woman crashes into yard
A 31-year-old Clarendon woman was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday.
Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Two injured after ‘loud bang’ in Rochester parking garage
Details are limited at this time.
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
Deadly Parma crash victim identified
One person is dead after a single car crash on Route 104 in Parma.
UPDATE: Missing Greece boy found safe
He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.
