ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch

Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
MARCY, NY
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the Looting of a Rochester Food Cupboard

Rochester police are looking for the people who looted the nonprofit Community Food Cupboard of Rochester twice in the last two weeks. Administrator Maribeth Weed tells News10NBC a window was smashed in October and thieves took $2,500 worth of merchandise -- including laundry detergent, diapers, shampoo and some food items.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man taken into custody after police standoff in Corn Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 70s was taken into custody after Rochester police said he threatened a man with a shotgun in the Corn Hill neighborhood. RPD officers responded to the Corn Hill Area just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. They closed down Adams Street in between Clarissa Street and Ford Street while responding to the call.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Teens Detained After Gun Found in Rochester Charter School

Rochester police say a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are being detained after a gun was found at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue late this morning. The two students were found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun at about 11:30...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify body found in Livingston County

Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
AUBURN, NY
rochesterfirst.com

No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy