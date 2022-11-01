Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Police take control of Haiti fuel terminal
Security forces in Haiti say they have taken control of a major fuel depot held by criminal gangs. The government says fuel distribution will resume from the Varreux terminal, in the rundown Cité Soleil area, on Monday. The gangs seized the port facility in September, blocking the delivery of...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
BBC
Police stop train at Milton Keynes after umbrella is mistaken for sword
Armed police were called to reports of a man carrying a samurai sword on a train, only to find it was an umbrella. Thames Valley Police said the train was stopped at Milton Keynes Central station after a call from a member of the public. "It turns out that the...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Hotel is wrong place for migrants, says North Devon Council
Council bosses have said they were not consulted by the Home Office about the arrival of at least 55 migrants at a hotel at a seaside resort. North Devon Council said the hotel in Ilfracombe was an "unsuitable location" for them due to its remoteness. North Devon MP Selaine Saxby...
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
BBC
UK's top young plumber set for world title bid in Germany
A former apprentice from Aberdeenshire is heading to Germany to represent the UK in the world plumbing finals. Connor Cruden will be one of 20 national finalists at the WorldSkills event in Lahr next week. The challenges include fault finding in a commercial bathroom and a speed test. Mr Cruden...
BBC
Sudhir Suri: Radical Hindu leader shot dead in Amritsar
A radical Hindu religious leader, Sudhir Suri, has been shot dead in north-western India. The 58-year-old was killed on Friday while protesting in Amritsar - home to the world famous Golden Temple, one of the holiest sites in Sikhism. Mr Suri was the self-styled leader of the fundamentalist religious group,...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC
Menai Bridge closure worse than Covid for trade, says business owner
The closure of the Menai Bridge is a "disaster" and has been worse than Covid for local businesses, a gallery owner has said. It's been two weeks since the bridge, one of only two into Anglesey, closed to all traffic. Glyn Davies, a gallery owner from the town of Menai...
