retrofitmagazine.com
METUS Receives Honorable Mention in 2022 CEE Integrated Home Competition
Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) announces it is the recipient of an Honorable Mention Award in the 2022 CEE Integrated Home Competition in the Connected Heating and Cooling Equipment category for the Deluxe Wall-mounted System with H2i plus and kumo touch wireless controller. The Integrated Home Competition presented...
COBie 3.0 Will Soon Be Released
The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Building Information Management Council (BIMC) is planning the upcoming release of COBie 3.0, as an update to the Construction to Operations Building information exchange (COBie 2.4) Specification. COBie 3.0 also will be published as an integral part of the upcoming version 4.0 of the National BIM Standard – United States.
FGIA FENBC Region Technical Summit Schedule Is Available
The final events schedule is now available for the inaugural 2022 Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) FENBC Region Technical Summit, to be held Nov. 16 at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. This regional meeting will cover important topics of interest to the fenestration and glazing industry specifically in British Columbia, featuring speakers from Ecolibrium Energy Solutions, E3 ECO GROUP, Ply Gem Canada, Sentinel Glass and UL Canada. Register now to participate in the first-ever FGIA FENBC Region Technical Summit.
Bath and Shower Accessory Niches Available in Various Designs
Wilsonart has introduced its Wilsonart Solid Surface Bath and Shower Accessories Niche collection created to elevate design aesthetic and optimize convenience in tub and shower spaces. The new niche components, which are compatible with Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company’s Wetwall Water-Proof Wall Panel System, provide sleek and functional recessed shelving for holding shampoo, soap and other shower accessories.
NEU Experiences Rapid Membership Growth
NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete—a uniquely positioned center providing access to technologies and the knowledge needed to effectively and safely produce and place carbon neutral concrete in the built environment—is seeing rapid growth in membership during its first few months. This exciting progress has resulted in an inspiring initial membership.
Sto Corp. Receives Code Compliance Evaluations from Intertek
Sto Corp. is proud to announce that StoVentec Rainscreen Systems have been evaluated by Intertek, a respected, independent and accredited agency, and found to be fully code-compliant. StoVentec Render and Masonry Veneer Rainscreen systems are all included in Intertek’s evaluations, and the Glass system is coming soon. “Typically, code evaluations...
Nora Lighting Appoints East Coast Regional Showroom Sales Manager
Nora Lighting President and CEO Fred Farzan has announced the appointment of Steve Joffre as the new East Coast regional showroom sales manager. Joffre is a lighting industry professional with more than 40 years’ experience working in sales and lighting throughout the U.S. He is based in Georgia and will oversee 14 showroom rep agencies throughout the east coast.
St. Cloud Window Refreshes Website
St. Cloud Window Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of its updated and refreshed website, stcloudwindow.com. The focus of the new design is to improve the customer experience. The design features an updated navigation bar, improved landing pages, and easy-to-understand content. The modern appearance has an easy scroll function and white space to enhance readability and showcases our custom acoustic and historic windows, doors, curtain wall, and storefront products.
Built Environment Plus Names 2021 Green Building Showcase Winners
More than 225 attendees gathered at Harvard University’s new Science and Engineering Complex, the 2021 Green Building of the Year, to celebrate a dazzling string of successes by the local green building community working to advance the sustainability of the built environment. The leading architects, engineers, contractors, developers, owners,...
Variety of Kitchen Faucets with Matching Accessories Feature Curves
The Tulham Kitchen Collection by Brizo is an inventive blend of the traditional and avant-garde, revealing an elegant, highly detailed design. Derived from the word “tulip”, the collection features sweeping curves that evoke the flower’s form. With lavish fluting and a variety of finish options, including statement-making tone-on-tone finish combinations, the collection delivers a stunning aesthetic to any kitchen.
