Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
At least 1 dead as tornadoes tear through Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas
An early winter blast met record autumn warmth Friday, leading to a robust, severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months. At least one person is dead in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, where significant storm damage was reported,...
Susan Parker | Andrew Jackson busy for 7 months as Florida's first governor
Interest in the year's election for governor of Florida stretches far beyond the boundaries of our state. Florida's is one of a number of governors' races in the national spotlight right now. Floridians began voting for a governor in 1845, after Florida became a state. For American Florida's first 24 years after the...
KTEN.com
What is a VA Refinance?
Originally Posted On: https://unitedwholesalelending.com/what-is-a-va-refinance/. At United Wholesale Lending we are focused on getting our borrowers the best rates and hold the highest esteem for service men and women and their families. We know big sacrifices are made to serve our country and we want to be here to support you through the home lending process.
WEKU
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire nation is now stalled in Congress.
ACLU: Florida’s right to privacy is under threat | opinion
Pandora's box. That is what the U.S. Supreme Court opened when it overturned its 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade and abolished the federal right to abortion. The Court's decision almost 50 years ago was based on an individual's right to privacy in making decisions about their own body, including the need to...
Comments / 0