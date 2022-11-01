Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love
During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
Why Spirit May Be a Better Choice Than Southwest Airlines
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) offers a fairly simple proposition: Customers pay very low prices but get little other than seats -- and not specific ones -- on the planes. Everything from a carry-on bag to the opportunity to choose a seat costs more, and it's all a la carte. Technically, if...
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer
Popular in the 1980s and 1990s until overuse made airlines rethink their strategy, all-you-can-fly passes have slowly been coming back into the game on a more limited basis. Last February, Alaska Airlines (ALK) launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Spirit Airlines will offer new wider seats, promising a comfier ride
The new seats will start rolling out in January as new aircraft are delivered, according to Spirit Airlines.
MySanAntonio
Black Friday hotel deals: Where to book and save big
It’s that time of year again: time to peruse the expansive slate of Black Friday travel deals to plan your next adventure. Whether you want to jet-set to an island in the Bahamas or use this holiday to stock up on your Motel 6 bookings for the year, we’ve got you covered on the top sales from hotels and resorts across the globe.
Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside
In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
I Had Avoided United & American’s Schedule Changes, Until Now
Schedule changes are an inevitable part of air travel. Airlines constantly adjust the arrival and departure times for flights for several reasons. (This is why airlines make small changes to schedules. Lots of big and small reasons you may not have thought of.) This year is like no other when...
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Costa Rica All Inclusive Packages
Costa Rica has become 2022’s holiday hotspot. For those seeking to sink into a slower pace, there are now hundreds of package vacation deals on the market, but which to choose?. Between its tropical beaches, staggering biodiversity and scintillating culture, it’s a wonder we haven’t all been holidaying in...
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Money-saving tips to get you over the river and through the woods
The latest figures compiled by travel industry analysts indicate Thanksgiving holiday trips are going to cost substantially more in 2022. Take a look at some of the numbers driving an uptick in the costs of everything from air travel to hotels and a few suggestions for minimizing the financial crunch:
boardingarea.com
Unlock Up to 20 Percent Savings Worldwide Through April 2023 With World of Hyatt
You can save up to 20 percent on standard room rates for stays through Sunday, April 30, 2023 at greater than 950 participating hotel and resort properties worldwide which are part of the portfolio of brands of Hyatt Corporation…. Unlock Up to 20 Percent Savings Worldwide Through April 2023 With...
hotelnewsme.com
RADISSON HOTELS TO LAUNCH FOOTBALL FAN ZONES ACROSS THE UAE THIS NOVEMBER WITH A CHANCE FOR ONE LUCKY CUSTOMER TO WIN A TRIP TO SANTORINI
With 10 match zone venues planned, Radisson Hotels will be welcoming local residents, tourists and guests planning onward travel to Qatar to enjoy entertainment, drinks deals and more at their dedicated venues. Competitions, loyalty prizes and unique special offers will also be available on the Taste my UAE app across all participating venues. App users will have the opportunity to check in at each of the participating venues during match days. Those who watch a minimum of 8 matches across the tournament will qualify for double points, watching 15 matches will get you a complimentary brunch voucher in your app wallet to be used at select venues. But for the football fanatics who manage to check in on the app and watch every match day across any of the participating venues, there will be a prize draw with a chance to win a trip to Santorino. Flights will be covered and the lucky winner will be staying at the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, located on the island.
Citi Costco Anywhere Credit Card Extended Warranty Benefit Ending on January 22, 2023
Good morning everyone, happy Friday. I was reviewing my recent Citi Costco Anywhere Visa Credit Card statement and spotted this announcement at the bottom of my statement. The announcement says: “Effective January 22, 2023, Extended Warranty coverage will be discontinued and will no longer be provided for purchases made on or after that date.” I decided to do some digging to find out more information about the change.
