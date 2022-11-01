ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
TheStreet

Why Spirit May Be a Better Choice Than Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) offers a fairly simple proposition: Customers pay very low prices but get little other than seats -- and not specific ones -- on the planes. Everything from a carry-on bag to the opportunity to choose a seat costs more, and it's all a la carte. Technically, if...
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
TheStreet

Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer

Popular in the 1980s and 1990s until overuse made airlines rethink their strategy, all-you-can-fly passes have slowly been coming back into the game on a more limited basis. Last February, Alaska Airlines (ALK) launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MySanAntonio

Black Friday hotel deals: Where to book and save big

It’s that time of year again: time to peruse the expansive slate of Black Friday travel deals to plan your next adventure. Whether you want to jet-set to an island in the Bahamas or use this holiday to stock up on your Motel 6 bookings for the year, we’ve got you covered on the top sales from hotels and resorts across the globe.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside

In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
travelmag.com

Where to Find the Best Costa Rica All Inclusive Packages

Costa Rica has become 2022’s holiday hotspot. For those seeking to sink into a slower pace, there are now hundreds of package vacation deals on the market, but which to choose?. Between its tropical beaches, staggering biodiversity and scintillating culture, it’s a wonder we haven’t all been holidaying in...
boardingarea.com

Unlock Up to 20 Percent Savings Worldwide Through April 2023 With World of Hyatt

You can save up to 20 percent on standard room rates for stays through Sunday, April 30, 2023 at greater than 950 participating hotel and resort properties worldwide which are part of the portfolio of brands of Hyatt Corporation…. Unlock Up to 20 Percent Savings Worldwide Through April 2023 With...
hotelnewsme.com

RADISSON HOTELS TO LAUNCH FOOTBALL FAN ZONES ACROSS THE UAE THIS NOVEMBER WITH A CHANCE FOR ONE LUCKY CUSTOMER TO WIN A TRIP TO SANTORINI

With 10 match zone venues planned, Radisson Hotels will be welcoming local residents, tourists and guests planning onward travel to Qatar to enjoy entertainment, drinks deals and more at their dedicated venues. Competitions, loyalty prizes and unique special offers will also be available on the Taste my UAE app across all participating venues. App users will have the opportunity to check in at each of the participating venues during match days. Those who watch a minimum of 8 matches across the tournament will qualify for double points, watching 15 matches will get you a complimentary brunch voucher in your app wallet to be used at select venues. But for the football fanatics who manage to check in on the app and watch every match day across any of the participating venues, there will be a prize draw with a chance to win a trip to Santorino. Flights will be covered and the lucky winner will be staying at the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, located on the island.
BoardingArea

Citi Costco Anywhere Credit Card Extended Warranty Benefit Ending on January 22, 2023

Good morning everyone, happy Friday. I was reviewing my recent Citi Costco Anywhere Visa Credit Card statement and spotted this announcement at the bottom of my statement. The announcement says: “Effective January 22, 2023, Extended Warranty coverage will be discontinued and will no longer be provided for purchases made on or after that date.” I decided to do some digging to find out more information about the change.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

