North Attleborough, MA

fallriverreporter.com

School canceled at Bristol County Middle School after school shooting threat

A threatening message was found at Bristol County Middle School Tuesday morning that prompted the cancelation of school. According to Superintendent John Antonucci, on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m., a staff member at North Attleborough Middle School found threatening language written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms. The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations

BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
WNAW 94.7

Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts

"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?

Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)

One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize

Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

