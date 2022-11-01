Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
fallriverreporter.com
School canceled at Bristol County Middle School after school shooting threat
A threatening message was found at Bristol County Middle School Tuesday morning that prompted the cancelation of school. According to Superintendent John Antonucci, on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m., a staff member at North Attleborough Middle School found threatening language written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms. The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school.
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police searching for shooting suspect, advise residents to take precautions
“Shortly before 8 AM today Massachusetts State Police deployed numerous personnel and units, along with local police, to search for a suspect who shot a victim multiple times in West Hartford last night. Information obtained by West Hartford Police placed the suspect in the Blandford/Russell area. The suspect is identified...
whdh.com
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
It’s Illegal to Throw Out That Used Halloween Costume in Massachusetts
Well, Halloween's over! That costume you spent so much time getting ready, maybe even spent some money on is used, it probably smells and you no longer have use for it. It's time to throw it away. But wait, you can't! As of November 1st in Massachusetts, that would be illegal!
Blast from the past: This grocery chain is matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices
BOSTON — A grocery chain with many locations in Massachusetts is discounting Thanksgiving staples to 2019 prices in an effort to make this year’s holiday more affordable for shoppers. Illinois-based Aldi is rewinding pricing on holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages as inflation continues to...
Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash
BOSTON, Mass. — The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has added an array of new items to its list of materials that residents are not allowed to throw out for trash collection each week.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather. No complaints here. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?. Have You Noticed an Increase in Mask Wearing in Massachusetts?. As...
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I saw some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays. Massachusetts...
Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize
Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
Massachusetts Motor Vehicle Inspection Changes Go Into Effect November 1
Massachusetts’ new motor vehicle inspection rules begin on November 1, ending the age-old practice of holding off on a sticker to get an “extra month” out of the next one. Did you know you’ll also no longer be receiving a printed inspection report, as you have in...
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
