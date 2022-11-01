ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tornado claims at least one life in McCurtain County

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
RSV cases and hospitalizations spike in Oklahoma

(KTEN) — Respiratory syncytial virus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across Oklahoma. The State Department of Health announced this week that hospitals can temporarily designate adult beds for use by children to help with the capacity strain that the uptick in RSV cases is causing. “We are...
Severe weather rocks Texoma

(KTEN) – The coast is clear, Texoma. We were dealt a serious blow in terms of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the region. A few confirmed tornadoes were spawned by the severe storms. One tornado moved through Powderly, Texas, in Lamar...
