wbaa.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
wbaa.org
Abortion care provider sues Attorney General Todd Rokita over 'improper' investigations
Dr. Caitlin Bernard is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita over his investigation into the abortion care she provided to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Thursday. Records show that Bernard filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing an abortion to...
wbaa.org
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles faces more than 40 charges, including multiple counts of theft, fraud, and forgery
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles faces more than 40 charges including multiple counts of theft, fraud, and forgery. A lawsuit was filed in the Tippecanoe County Superior Court on Wednesday. Coles resigned from her position in October, leaving just before a judge was set to hear a case to remove her.
