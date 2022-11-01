Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed
Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go leak reveals “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon. On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released...
dexerto.com
Wild Rift patch 3.4c notes: Warwick release, first ever Malphite nerf
Included in this update is the release of Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, alongside the very first Malphite buff in Wild Rift. Here are the full Wild Rift patch notes for 3.4c. The new Wild Rift update has released. As a whole, it’s on the smaller end of the...
dexerto.com
Rockstar insider predicts GTA 6 reveal imminent with “community update”
A prominent Rockstar Games insider believes that GTA 6’s official reveal could be happening very soon as fans grow impatient for a release date. GTA 6 is already one of the most anticipated games of all time and despite early footage of the installment leaking in a major hack, Rockstar has remained mum on its details, not even officially revealing its name.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 enemy team roasts troll picking on their own teammate in chat
An Overwatch 2 troll slamming their team’s healer got owned in the game chat by members of the opposing crew who shouted the healer’s praises. Those who frequent multiplayer game lobbies know that acts of trolling don’t always come from the enemy’s side. Teammates often engage...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day: Shiny availability, Timed Research & bonuses
The latest Pokemon Go Battle Day stars Miltank, the Milk Cow Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know including the bonuses on offer and whether Miltank can be Shiny. Pokemon Go Battle Days give players extra incentives to get involved with the Go Battle League and square up against other trainers, with Pokemon encounters and Timed Research available to enjoy.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players demand action to combat “infuriating” gift trolls
Pokemon Go trainers have called for changes to be made to the game’s gifting mechanics after trolls prevent other players’ XP gains. Pokemon Go has a variety of different ways that trainers can get XP to level up, a handful of which involve giving gifts to others on one’s Friends List.
dexerto.com
Terrifier 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Art the Clown’s return in Terrifier 3, from a possible release date to trailer, cast, plot, and other details. “Who’s laughing now?”. Damien Leone first brought Art the Clown to life in 2008’s The 9th Circle, before giving him the spotlight in 2011’s Terrifier, a short film following a young woman who witnesses one of the villain’s murders.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon fans want Henry Cavill to play most important Targaryen
House of the Dragon fans want to see Henry Cavill take on the role of the most important Targaryen in Game of Thrones history. House of the Dragon recently reached the end of Season 1, officially kicking off the Dance of the Dragons with an emotional, epic finale – we’re still recovering from that death.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player trolled by Casino Lucky Wheel with “worst” ever mystery prize
The Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel remains a big attraction for GTA Online players, but one user recently unlocked the “worst” mystery prize. Rockstar Games added the Lucky Wheel to Grand Theft Auto Online a little over three years ago. Notably, the gambling machine launched alongside the Diamond Casino & Resort update, which introduced a casino to the Vinewood area.
dexerto.com
Wild Rift Aatrox champion guide: release date, abilities, more
Aatrox was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is a melee bruiser who plays primarily in the Baron lane. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Aatrox. This champion reigns from the region of Shurima, and was originally a god....
dexerto.com
Can Dratini be Shiny in Pokemon Go?
Dratini Community Day Classic has arrived in Pokemon Go, so one of the biggest questions on trainers’ minds will be whether or not Shiny Dratini is available to encounter in the wild. Aside from Pikachu and the starter trio, one of the most beloved Pokemon from Gen 1 is...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players want Niantic to reverse “ridiculous” Community Day changes
Pokemon Go Community Day players are calling for Niantic to reverse changes they made to the events. Teddiursa will be the headliner for November, with a Classic version falling alongside that. That said, the game’s developers have been asked to perform a u-turn with Community Day time slots. These...
dexerto.com
Treyarch confirm Modern Warfare 2 ranked play for 2023
Treyarch, the development studio behind all of the Black Ops games and the ranked play system utilized in Vanguard, has announced that they’re developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2, and given a timeline for its launch too. Ranked play is a staple of almost all competitive shooters in...
dexerto.com
Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends
A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: Winter Express, Wraith Mythic skin, more
Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Apex Legends’ next collection event, Wintertide has been revealed early in-game. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including the return of Winter Express and Wraith’s Mythic skin. Season 15 of Apex Legends has only just started,...
dexerto.com
Baby Yoda returns: Grogu short film leaked by Disney with release date
Baby Yoda will soon return to Star Wars, as a Grogu short film has been leaked by Disney and its release date is sooner than you think. Star Wars kicked off its new era of TV storytelling with The Mandalorian. All it took was one episode to become a global phenomenon, and that’s thanks to the fuzzy, green face of Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.
dexerto.com
Best Marvel Snap decks for Pool 1, Pool 2 & Pool 3
Best Marvel Snap decks include a variation of decks for Pool 1, Pool 2, and Pool 3 of cards in the new fast-action digital card game. Here are the best decks for each Pool. Marvel Snap launched to the public in October 2022, exploding onto the digital card scene and a breath of fresh air for fans of the genre looking for a new game to sink their teeth into.
dexerto.com
Best RAAL MG Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
LMGs are underrated but powerful weapons in Modern Warfare 2, and the RAAL MG is one of the strongest the category has to offer. Check out the best RAAL MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, complete with the top attachments and Perks. With over 40 primary weapons to choose...
Comments / 0